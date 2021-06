Detroit at nightPhoto by William Duggan on Unsplash. It probably comes as no surprise to Detroit residents that Detriot is officially the most dangerous city in the United States. It is the second year in a row that Detroit has held this title. The violent crime rate is a staggering 19.5 per 1000 people. This compares to the United States average of 4 per 1000 people. In fact, if you live in Detroit, you have a 1 in 51 chance of being the victim of a violent crime. So why is Detroit so riddled with crime, and what is the city of Detroit doing to stop this?