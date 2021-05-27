Take advantage of a rainy Thursday in Mobile

(MOBILE, AL) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Mobile Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Mobile:

Thursday, May 27 Patchy fog then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night High 84 °F, low 71 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 85 °F, low 70 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night High 86 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, May 30 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 85 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.