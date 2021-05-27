Akron Daily Weather Forecast
AKRON, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night
- High 73 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Friday, May 28
Rain showers in the day; while rain showers likely during night
- High 63 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance Rain Showers
- High 58 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Slight chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 67 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
