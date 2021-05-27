Cancel
Akron, OH

Akron Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Akron Times
Akron Times
 5 days ago

AKRON, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WWZZ7_0aDETOzJ00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night

    • High 73 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Rain showers in the day; while rain showers likely during night

    • High 63 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 58 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Slight chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 67 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Akron Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

