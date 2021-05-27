Cancel
Madison, WI

4-Day Weather Forecast For Madison

Madison Today
 5 days ago

MADISON, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qfIX6_0aDETN6a00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Rain showers in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 52 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 35 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers then areas of frost during night

    • High 50 °F, low 37 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 66 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Madison Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

