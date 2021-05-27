4-Day Weather Forecast For Madison
MADISON, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Rain showers in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 52 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Friday, May 28
Rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers then areas of frost during night
- High 50 °F, low 37 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 66 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 69 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.