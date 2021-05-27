Cancel
Video Games

Stride : Tallo and the North America Scholastic Esports Federation Partner to Close Talent Gap in STEM

marketscreener.com
 5 days ago

New partnership will create the largest virtual ecosystem for employers to connect with esports students with the skills needed for future STEM careers. Tallo, the leader in end-to-end virtual talent development today announces their partnership with the North America Scholastic Esports Federation (NASEF), the leader in scholastic esports. This partnership will create the nation's largest virtual network of young esports talent and the higher education institutions and employers looking to recruit them. Thousands of members of NASEF’s 1,500+ clubs will have the opportunity to join the nearly 1.5 million students and young professionals on the Tallo platform to showcase their skills and abilities, connect with other members of the esports community, access educational and career guidance, and ultimately connect with relevant opportunities and employers.

www.marketscreener.com
#Stem Careers#League Esports#Talent Development#Digital Talent#Stem Careers#Professional Development#Hsel#Msel#Twitch#Nasef Org#Scholastic Esports#Esports Students#K12 Esports Competitions#High Caliber Competitors#Collaboration#Educators#Entrepreneurs#Professionals#Scholarships#Leverage Student Interest
