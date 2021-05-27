Cancel
Lexington, KY

Thursday sun alert in Lexington — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Lexington Bulletin
 5 days ago

(LEXINGTON, KY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lexington. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lexington:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01B9oA_0aDETGvV00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 85 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 78 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 65 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 74 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Lexington, KY
4-Day Weather Forecast For Lexington

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Lexington: Tuesday, June 1: Mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Wednesday, June 2: Rain showers in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night; Thursday, June 3: Showers And Thunderstorms; Friday, June 4: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night;
Lexington, KY
Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Lexington require no experience

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. PT/FT INSPECTOR / CUSTOMER SERVICE REPRESENTATIVE / ONLINE 2. Entry-Level Sales Representative 3. Entry Level Virtual Sales Representative 4. Need CDL OTR Truck Driver Now, 05/29/2021, Average Up to $1,176/Week 5. Sales Representative Opportunity at Top Tech Company for Recent Grads 6. Class A Truck Driver 7. Company Truck Driver - Solo, Teams & Trainees
Lexington, KY
Top condo units for sale in Lexington

(LEXINGTON, KY) Whether you’re looking for your first home in Lexington or considering downsizing, condominiums offer a unique value proposition, blending a more affordable entry to the housing market with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.
Lexington, KY
Top homes for sale in Lexington

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Located in the highly sought after Forest Hills subdivision sits this stunning 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bathroom home! This home has been completely updated to include brand new flooring, lighting fixtures, updated kitchen (with all of new appliances) and brand new carpet throughout the upstairs and part of the basement! This house boasts tons of natural light from the vast amount of windows and skylights, as well as stunning views of the green space it backs to! The large living room flows perfectly from the kitchen to the back deck - this open floor plan is made for entertaining! It even comes with a wet bar in the living room! Moving on to the primary suite, there are gorgeous views of the green space, as well as a large, double-sided, walk-through master closet that opens up to the master bathroom with dual vanities, bathtub, and stand alone shower! The basement is partially finished, however the unfinished portion has been perfectly designed to be refinished with plenty of headspace and plumbing for a wet bar! This is the first time the house has ever been on the market, as the last owners were the original owners. This stunning home is move-in ready!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Sheridan A Sims, Keller Williams Greater Lexington at 859-721-2121</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> The Atkinson by Ball Homes, LLC.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Mary Layton, Milestone Realty Consultants at 859-245-1179</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Spacious Ranch with 4 large bedrooms and great flow. Formal living area plus cozy den. The abundant Primary Suite offers convenient access to the laundry facilities. All the rooms are sizeable, and offer plenty of options for use. This home has been meticulously maintained. There's ample opportunity to sit on the large partially wrapping patio and deck to enjoy the greenery of the large corner lot. The driveway has plenty of parking for all your friends and family! Great home for entertaining and large families, plenty of space for all! Won't last long!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Tammie Guy, RE/MAX Elite Realty at 859-885-3229</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> This is the one you've has been looking for in the Southland Area!! Renovated in 2018 this 3 bed, 2 bath home offers a large dining area, sunroom ,1+ car garage, storage bldg, & fenced rear yard . Kitchen renovations include cabinets, granite counters, pantry, and stainless steel appliances. 1st floor bathroom completely remodeled and 2nd floor full bathroom added in 2018 along with water heater, light fixtures, recessed lighting added throughout, refinished hardwood floors, and gas fireplace. Additional 2019 updates - sunroom floors, paint, light fixture and pantry upgrade; 2020 updates - front landscaping, entry canvas awning, gas logs, painted kitchen cabinets; 2021 updates - water faucets inside and out.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Tom Allen, Allen Real Estate Services at 859-253-1818</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>
Lexington, KY
Sports wrap: Lexington

(LEXINGTON, KY) Lexington sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Lexington sports. For more stories from the Lexington area, click here.
Lexington, KY
Lexington’s 4-day weather outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Lexington: Wednesday, May 19: Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 22: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Lexington, KYfoxlexington.com

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Wetter conditions with warmer temperatures

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDKY) – The first part of the week will feature plenty of wet weather. The rest of the week has all the warmth. Rounds of showers & thunderstorms will move through the region during the first part of the week. The setup will bring in some much warmer air. The wettest parts could include some decent rainfall in some areas. Especially, in some of the western counties.
Lexington, KY
Get weather-ready — Lexington’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Lexington: Saturday, May 15: Mostly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night; Sunday, May 16: Chance rain showers in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Monday, May 17: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Tuesday, May 18: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night;
Kentucky StateWTVQ

KY 36 in Menifee County to be closed Wednesday, May 19

MENIFEE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Drivers who use KY 36 in Menifee County near Sudith and the Bath County line will need to find another route on Wednesday, May 19. The road will be closed at milepoint 0.788 for replacement of a drainage pipe. This location is just south of Big Salt Lick Creek Road. Travel between Frenchburg and Owingsville will be impacted.
Lexington, KY
Ready for a change? These Lexington jobs are accepting applications

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Lexington: 1. Driver Class A CDL Team OTR; 2. Interventional Radiology Travel Nurse RN - $3132 per week in KY; 3. Sales - Customer Service Experience Wanted - Work From Home; 4. Driving Job - No CDL? No Problem, We Train - Up to $60k 1st Year + Bonuses; 5. Work At Home Bilingual Sales Associate Account Executive; 6. Forklift Shipping and Receiving; 7. Ground Operations Agent (Airline); 8. Administrative Assistant Clerical; 9. Owner Operators Needed; 10. CDL Tanker Driver - Average $215,000/Year - $7,500 Sign-On;
Lexington, KY
Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Lexington

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Lexington: 1. 3097 Todds Rd (859) 266-3202; 2. 4101 Tates Creek Centre Dr (859) 272-2575; 3. 150 W Lowry Ln #190 (859) 276-2119; 4. 1650 Bryan Station Rd (859) 293-6476; 5. 1808 Alexandria Dr (859) 277-0767; 6. 3650 Boston Rd (859) 223-0959; 7. 3101 Richmond Rd (859) 269-4637; 8. 4750 Hartland Pkwy (859) 245-5855; 9. 1060 Chinoe Rd #190 (859) 335-2380; 10. 3175 Beaumont Centre Cir (859) 219-1842; 11. 1600 Leestown Rd #150 (859) 259-0965; 12. 704 Euclid Ave (859) 687-3270; 13. 2155 Paul Jones Way #100 859-264-3010; 14. 351 Meijer Way #100 859-219-3710; 15. 1063 E New Circle Rd 859-253-2885; 16. 2290 Nicholasville Rd 859-276-1553; 17. 2209 Richmond Rd 859-269-8832; 18. 2001 Harrodsburg Rd 859-278-9911; 19. 6401 Polo Club Ln 859-294-0510; 20. 2700 Richmond Rd 859-269-5396; 21. 3813 Dylan Pl 859-219-0102; 22. 2284 Versailles Rd 859-278-3471; 23. 3349 Tates Creek Rd 859-266-0413; 24. 4101 Tates Creek Centre Dr STE 156, STE 156 859-273-0222; 25. 3735 Palomar Centre Dr #80 859-223-0701; 26. 3120 Pimlico Pkwy #178 859-273-7963; 27. 260 E New Circle Rd 859-225-8903; 28. 3001 Pink Pigeon Pkwy 859-543-8665; 29. 101 E Reynolds Rd 859-272-0476; 30. 110 Towne Center Dr 859-288-2172; 31. 4051 Nicholasville Rd 859-971-0572; 32. 500 W New Cir Rd 859-381-9370; 33. 2350 Grey Lag Way 859-263-0999; 34. 4230 Saron Dr 859-272-1272; 35. 3735 Palomar Centre Dr 859-224-0840;
Kentucky StateWKYT 27

WATCH | Peak tick season kicks off in Kentucky

A crash in Montgomery County Friday afternoon left one person dead. WATCH | Family of shooting victim leads walk to ‘stop the violence’. Faith leaders and community members gathered in Lexington to stop gun violence Saturday. Missing Tiger Found in Texas. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. In a short video...
Lexington, KY
House-hunt Lexington: What’s on the market

(LEXINGTON, KY) Looking for a house in Lexington? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place. From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.
Lexington, KY
Take a look at these homes on the market in Lexington

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Stylishly decorated and meticulously maintained brick Cape Cod style cottage in popular Chevy Chase! Features include hardwood floors, granite in the kitchen, separate kitchen bar, spacious vaulted family room with built-ins and natural light. The first floor offers two bedrooms, full bath, formal living room, dining room, kitchen and family room. The second level features the large primary suite with wide width ebony painted hardwood floors, an updated bath and private reading or exercise nook. Additional amenities include a large private backyard with an area for outdoor dining, detached garage and newer roof! Convenient location near Chevy Chase shopping and restaurants, University of KY and downtown LEX!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Becky Reinhold, Bluegrass Sotheby's International Realty at 859-268-0099</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Stately home on a beautiful lot in the desirable neighborhood The Woods. Large entrance, spacious rooms, tall ceilings, 4 fireplaces, cozy eat in kitchen overlooking pretty back yard, inviting great room, 5 bedrooms, partially finished sound proofed basement with huge storage room plumbed for bath. Lovely backyard patio and grill tapped into gas line stays! Outside gazebo has new roof and electricity. Perfect for outdoor entertaining. Sellers have been relocated and hate to leave their beloved home behind.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Barbara H Ford, Berkshire Hathaway de Movellan Properties at 859-266-0451</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Welcome Home! This spacious, custom ranch is an entertainers dream with a finished basement boasting new LVP flooring, an in- law floor plan and attached garages(basement garage super tall and long, think RV or boat) for each floor! The updated kitchen stars new granite, back splash and gleaming hardwood throughout! Natural light floods the great room and living room. The primary bedroom is huge with a private balcony and awesome closet.The basement features a craft room that would also be a fantastic home school area, another family room, 2 full baths and 3 bedrooms; what more could you want...a double lot, your family can have .57 acre for activities and added privacy. Don't miss the opportunity to live in a quiet and family friendly neighborhood that provides a pool, tennis courts and much more! Let's Talk!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Shelley Paterson, Keller Williams Bluegrass Realty at 859-260-1444</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Do not miss this rare all one level living home on popular Lakewood Drive in Chevy Chase subdivision. A perfect combination of modern updates and traditional charm this home offers something for everyone. As soon as you enter you immediately appreciate the spacious den area which offers a fireplace and ample light from a forward facing picture window. The remodeled kitchen features granite countertops and a fully tiled backsplash with stainless steel appliances. A first floor primary bedroom makes for the perfect getaway complete with walk in closet and ensuite bathroom. The backyard oasis boasts several different entertaining spaces. Call the listing agent today for a complete list of updates or to schedule your private tour!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Rusty Underwood, Milestone Realty Consultants at 859-245-1179</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>
Lexington, KY
A job on your schedule? These Lexington positions offer flexible hours

Check out these Lexington-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours: 1. (Virtual) $125K Motivated Sales Rep Work from Home PT/FT; 2. WORK FROM HOME (REMOTE) - Customer Service - Appointment Setter (3); 3. Customer Representative Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $12-$22/Hr; 4. Part Time Field Interviewer, National Survey on Drug Use and Health- Lexington, KY; 5. Sales Consultant - Part Time ($20/hr training pay); 6. Sales Coordinator Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr; 7. Sales Assistant Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $12-$22/Hr; 8. Phlebotomist -Mobiles $13.50 -$15.50/hr (includes differential);