Greensboro, NC

Thursday has sun for Greensboro — 3 ways to make the most of it

Posted by 
Greensboro News Flash
 5 days ago

(GREENSBORO, NC) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Greensboro:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eMxPt_0aDETF2m00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 90 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 91 °F, low 65 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 79 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 64 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Greensboro, NC
With Greensboro News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

