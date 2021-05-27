Cancel
Corpus Christi, TX

3 ideas for jumping on Thursday's sunny forecast in Corpus Christi

Corpus Christi Journal
Corpus Christi Journal
 5 days ago

(CORPUS CHRISTI, TX) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Corpus Christi:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Px6TT_0aDETEA300

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 85 °F, low 77 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 85 °F, low 76 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 83 °F, low 75 °F
    • 7 to 13 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 82 °F, low 76 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Corpus Christi Journal

Corpus Christi Journal

Corpus Christi, TX
With Corpus Christi Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

Corpus Christi, TX
Corpus Christi Journal

Check out these homes for sale in Corpus Christi now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: The Camden plan is a one-story home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and 2 car garage. The gourmet kitchen includes granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and open concept floorplan with the kitchen opening to the breakfast nook and family room. The bedroom 1 suite features an attractive ensuite with walk-in shower and large walk-in closet. The large rear covered patio comes built standard and is located off the family room.Additional features include ceramic flooring in entry, living room, and all wet areas, and full yard front and back.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Gino Montalvo, Mirabal Montalvo & Associates at 361-994-1140</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Start the new year off right in a new home. It is in the highly desirable Gregory Portland school district, in a quiet neighborhood. This home offers a split floorplan with five bedrooms and three bathrooms. It has two primary bedrooms- one completely private upstairs suite and one downstairs. The kitchen features lots of counter and cabinet space with a breakfast bar, a large dining room, and living room with a decorative loft. It also offers a two-car garage and separate laundry. There is a view of the bay from the kitchen, dining room, and upstairs bedroom.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Stephen Fivecoat, Better Homes and Gardens RE at 956-704-5089</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Beautiful & welcoming Kings Crossing one-story POOL home offers split bedrooms, three full baths and private yard. Charming features include leaded glass door entry, double-sided fireplace, marble floor tile, tray ceilings and screened-in breezeway! Cozy primary bedroom suite provides bay window, tray ceilings & FP. Bath boasts dual sinks, large walk-in closet with built-ins, addt'l storage, walk-in shower with custom subway tile. Find your happy place in this sunny kitchen with white cabinets, granite counters, double ovens, Jenn Air cooktop, fridge & dishwasher. French doors open to the pool. Utility room just off the kitchen. Secondary bedrooms are good sized. Fourth bedroom could be a second master with full bath and walk-in closet. Wonderful screened breezeway provides year 'round outdoor enjoyment and leads straight to the fabulous in-ground pool and fountain. This is where you'll be spending all your time! Call today!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Karen M. Haug, Group One Real Estate at 361-991-9111</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Gorgeous new construction in Oliver's Estate on the southside. Four bedrooms are split to offer lots of privacy. The owner's bedroom is a dream with room enough for a cozy sitting area or reading nook. The en suite bath features a separate tub and shower and a generous closet with built-in cabinetry. The open concept living/dining/kitchen area is massive and flooded with light, so much room for how we live today. The electric fireplace is just right for chilly Corpus nights. The kitchen features dark wood cabinetry and stainless steel appliances and an ample walk-in pantry. Just off the kitchen is a spacious laundry room with sink. A truly beautiful home in the making.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Amy Hyde, Coldwell Banker Pacesetter Ste at 361-992-9231</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Strong to severe weather heading into the Texas Hill Country

The National Weather Service Austin and San Antonio TX are forecasting a hazardous weather outlook is for South-Central Texas in the following counties;. Llano – Burnet – Williamson – Val Verde – Edwards – Real – Kerr – Bandera – Gillespie – Kendall – Blanco – Hays – Travis – Bastrop – Lee – Kinney – Uvalde – Medina – Bexar – Comal – Guadalupe – Caldwell – Fayette – Maverick – Zavala – Frio – Atascosa – Wilson – Karnes – Gonzales – De Witt – Lavaca – Dimmit.
Texas StateBeaumont Enterprise

Spring showers inundate SE Texas

Nearly a year to the day of Southeast Texas’ last major spring rain event, residents again were inundated. On May 14, 2020, the region saw a similarly-strong storm where about 6 inches of rain fell in Beaumont in just 90 minutes. But this time, Beaumont and Port Arthur homes went...
Posted by
Corpus Christi Journal

Get weather-ready — Corpus Christi’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Corpus Christi: Friday, May 14: Slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 15: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Sunday, May 16: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Monday, May 17: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night;
Nueces County, TXweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Nueces by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 10:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Nueces The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Flood Warning for Southwestern Aransas County in south central Texas Northeastern Nueces County in south central Texas South Central Refugio County in south central Texas Eastern San Patricio County in south central Texas * Until 545 PM CDT. * At 348 PM CDT, law enforcement reported flooding from recent rainfall. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Portland, Rockport, Ingleside, Aransas Pass, Gregory, Ingleside On The Bay, Bayside, Palm Harbor, Copano Village, Bonnie View and Fulton.
Nueces County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Nueces by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 10:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Nueces The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Aransas County in south central Texas East Central Nueces County in south central Texas South Central Calhoun County in south Texas * Until 315 PM CDT. * At 116 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Corpus Christi, Port Aransas and Mustang Island State Park. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Yukon Ventures announces cold storage development in Seguin

Austin, TX – Yukon Ventures, a Texas based leader in Cold Storage development, announced its second project in the state of Texas. Located at the intersection of I-10 and State Highway 46 in Seguin, TX, this project is a first-mover for servicing the explosive population growth in Central Texas. Unlike...
Duval County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Duval, Inland Nueces, Inland San Patricio, Jim Wells, Live Oak by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 09:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Duval; Inland Nueces; Inland San Patricio; Jim Wells; Live Oak A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN DUVAL NORTHWESTERN NUECES...WEST CENTRAL SAN PATRICIO...NORTHERN JIM WELLS AND SOUTH CENTRAL LIVE OAK COUNTIES At 1022 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Midway, or 16 miles north of Alice, moving southeast at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Mathis, Orange Grove, Lake City, San Patricio, Midway, Lagarto, Alfred-South La Paloma, Westdale, Sandia, Tecalote, Alfred, Lakeside and Pernitas Point. This includes the following highways Interstate 37 between mile markers 30 and 34. US Highway 281 between mile markers 646 and 668. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Kleberg County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Kleberg, Coastal Nueces, Inland Nueces by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 09:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 12:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Kleberg; Coastal Nueces; Inland Nueces; Inland San Patricio; Kleberg Islands; Nueces Islands A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NUECES...SOUTH CENTRAL SAN PATRICIO AND NORTHEASTERN KLEBERG COUNTIES At 1206 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Clarkwood, or over Corpus Christi International Airport, moving southeast at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with this storm. This storm will be near Del Mar College West Campus and Downtown Corpus Christi around 1215 PM CDT. Del Mar College East Campus and Cole Park around 1220 PM CDT. Cabaniss Field and Driscoll Childrens Hospital around 1225 PM CDT. South Texas Botanical Gardens, Kings Crossing Subdivision, Corpus Christi Country Club, Spohn Hospital South, La Palmera Mall, Bay Area Medical Center, Texas A&M University Corpus Christi, Waldron Field and Flour Bluff around 1230 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Tuloso, Chapman Ranch, North San Pedro, Corpus Christi Naval Air Station and Petronila. This includes the following highways Interstate 37 between mile markers 1 and 20. US Highway 181 between mile markers 644 and 648. US Highway 77 between mile markers 652 and 658. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.