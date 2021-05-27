3 ideas for jumping on Thursday’s sunny forecast in Corpus Christi

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: The Camden plan is a one-story home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and 2 car garage. The gourmet kitchen includes granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and open concept floorplan with the kitchen opening to the breakfast nook and family room. The bedroom 1 suite features an attractive ensuite with walk-in shower and large walk-in closet. The large rear covered patio comes built standard and is located off the family room.Additional features include ceramic flooring in entry, living room, and all wet areas, and full yard front and back. Start the new year off right in a new home. It is in the highly desirable Gregory Portland school district, in a quiet neighborhood. This home offers a split floorplan with five bedrooms and three bathrooms. It has two primary bedrooms- one completely private upstairs suite and one downstairs. The kitchen features lots of counter and cabinet space with a breakfast bar, a large dining room, and living room with a decorative loft. It also offers a two-car garage and separate laundry. There is a view of the bay from the kitchen, dining room, and upstairs bedroom. Beautiful & welcoming Kings Crossing one-story POOL home offers split bedrooms, three full baths and private yard. Charming features include leaded glass door entry, double-sided fireplace, marble floor tile, tray ceilings and screened-in breezeway! Cozy primary bedroom suite provides bay window, tray ceilings & FP. Bath boasts dual sinks, large walk-in closet with built-ins, addt'l storage, walk-in shower with custom subway tile. Find your happy place in this sunny kitchen with white cabinets, granite counters, double ovens, Jenn Air cooktop, fridge & dishwasher. French doors open to the pool. Utility room just off the kitchen. Secondary bedrooms are good sized. Fourth bedroom could be a second master with full bath and walk-in closet. Wonderful screened breezeway provides year 'round outdoor enjoyment and leads straight to the fabulous in-ground pool and fountain. This is where you'll be spending all your time! Call today! Gorgeous new construction in Oliver's Estate on the southside. Four bedrooms are split to offer lots of privacy. The owner's bedroom is a dream with room enough for a cozy sitting area or reading nook. The en suite bath features a separate tub and shower and a generous closet with built-in cabinetry. The open concept living/dining/kitchen area is massive and flooded with light, so much room for how we live today. The electric fireplace is just right for chilly Corpus nights. The kitchen features dark wood cabinetry and stainless steel appliances and an ample walk-in pantry. Just off the kitchen is a spacious laundry room with sink. A truly beautiful home in the making.