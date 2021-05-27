Cancel
Fort Wayne, IN

4-Day Weather Forecast For Fort Wayne

Fort Wayne Bulletin
Fort Wayne Bulletin
 5 days ago

FORT WAYNE, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B8ZFX_0aDETAd900

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 75 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 61 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 61 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 70 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

