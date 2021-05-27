Kourtney Kardashian Snubs Scott Disick on 38th Birthday Amid Travis Barker Romance

Shutterstock

Through thick and thin, Kourtney Kardashian usually gives birthday Instagram shout-outs to the father of her three children, Scott Disick. Her ex turned 38 years old on May 26, and this year, her life is in a completely different place. She’s head over heels in love with Travis Barker, so her reaction to Scott’s big day was surprising.

The day came and went without a peep from Kourtney, 42, about Scott’s birthday on her social media channels. Despite him being the father of her kids, Travis, 45, has proved to be such a big presence in the lives of Mason 11, Penelope, 8 and Reign Disick, 6.

Shutterstock

The Poosh founder did attend Scott’s blowout birthday bash on Monday, May 24. However, she has “new firm boundaries in place” for her ex, a source previously told Life & Style. “They talk about the kids and figure out the kids’ schedules,” revealed the insider. But due to her romance with Travis making things “awkward,” as a result, “there’s no room for added communication at all.”

Kourtney and Travis have blended their families, which also includes his 17-year-old son Landon and 15-year-old daughter Alabama, whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, 46. They took a ski vacation to Utah as a group in April, and recently had a fun blended family outing to Disneyland. In a May 21 Instagram photo from the trip, Travis called Kourtney “the love of my life” in the comments section.

Marksman/Snorlax/MEGA

Scott has spent the better part of his six-month romance with 19-year-old Amelia Hamlin in Miami, while away from his kids in Calabasas. But The Lord showed he has plenty of love and respect for the mother of his children when Kourtney turned 42 on April 18. He posted a photo of their family to his Instagram stories with a sweet message.

Scott wrote at the top of the snapshot, “Happy birthday 2 the best mom a child could ask for and some more!” By this time, Kourtney and Travis were already deeply in love and four months into their relationship. Scott’s simple message was just to let the reality star know how glad he is to have her as the mother of his children.

Kourtney and Scott were together for nine years, breaking up for good in 2015. She went on to have a two-year romance with model Younes Bendjima that ended in 2018. Travis has completely captured Kourtney’s heart, as he is the first man she’s been openly crazy in love with since her happier years with Scott in the early 2010s.

Scott proceeded to date a string of much younger women since his split from Kourtney. He was linked to designer Chloe Bartoli, 30, in 2015, but really turned heads when he sparked up a romance with then-18-year-old model Sofia Richie in May 2017.

The pair confirmed their relationship four months later, when Sofia was then 19 to Scott’s 35. They managed to make it three years as a couple, before breaking up for good in August 2020. By Halloween of that year, Scott was first photographed with Amelia, arriving at a costume party in Hollywood together. The two have been a couple ever since.