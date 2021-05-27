Cancel
Kourtney Kardashian Snubs Scott Disick on 38th Birthday Amid Travis Barker Romance

By Beth Shilliday
Life and Style Weekly
 5 days ago
Shutterstock

Through thick and thin, Kourtney Kardashian usually gives birthday Instagram shout-outs to the father of her three children, Scott Disick. Her ex turned 38 years old on May 26, and this year, her life is in a completely different place. She’s head over heels in love with Travis Barker, so her reaction to Scott’s big day was surprising.

The day came and went without a peep from Kourtney, 42, about Scott’s birthday on her social media channels. Despite him being the father of her kids, Travis, 45, has proved to be such a big presence in the lives of Mason 11, Penelope, 8 and Reign Disick, 6.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iorNP_0aDET74D00
Shutterstock

The Poosh founder did attend Scott’s blowout birthday bash on Monday, May 24. However, she has “new firm boundaries in place” for her ex, a source previously told Life & Style. “They talk about the kids and figure out the kids’ schedules,” revealed the insider. But due to her romance with Travis making things “awkward,” as a result, “there’s no room for added communication at all.”

Kourtney and Travis have blended their families, which also includes his 17-year-old son Landon and 15-year-old daughter Alabama, whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, 46. They took a ski vacation to Utah as a group in April, and recently had a fun blended family outing to Disneyland. In a May 21 Instagram photo from the trip, Travis called Kourtney “the love of my life” in the comments section.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17YBxF_0aDET74D00
Marksman/Snorlax/MEGA

Scott has spent the better part of his six-month romance with 19-year-old Amelia Hamlin in Miami, while away from his kids in Calabasas. But The Lord showed he has plenty of love and respect for the mother of his children when Kourtney turned 42 on April 18. He posted a photo of their family to his Instagram stories with a sweet message.

Scott wrote at the top of the snapshot, “Happy birthday 2 the best mom a child could ask for and some more!” By this time, Kourtney and Travis were already deeply in love and four months into their relationship. Scott’s simple message was just to let the reality star know how glad he is to have her as the mother of his children.

Kourtney and Scott were together for nine years, breaking up for good in 2015. She went on to have a two-year romance with model Younes Bendjima that ended in 2018. Travis has completely captured Kourtney’s heart, as he is the first man she’s been openly crazy in love with since her happier years with Scott in the early 2010s.

Scott proceeded to date a string of much younger women since his split from Kourtney. He was linked to designer Chloe Bartoli, 30, in 2015, but really turned heads when he sparked up a romance with then-18-year-old model Sofia Richie in May 2017.

The pair confirmed their relationship four months later, when Sofia was then 19 to Scott’s 35. They managed to make it three years as a couple, before breaking up for good in August 2020. By Halloween of that year, Scott was first photographed with Amelia, arriving at a costume party in Hollywood together. The two have been a couple ever since.

Life & Style Weekly is your ultimate source for breaking celebrity news and star style

 https://www.lifeandstylemag.com/
CelebritiesPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott ‘Giving Their Relationship Another Shot’ After 2019 Split

It’s official! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are back together and “giving their relationship another shot,” a source tells In Touch. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 23, and the “Goosebumps” rapper, 29, who share daughter Stormi Webster, are “seeing where it leads,” adds the insider. “They’re enjoying hanging out and having fun. It’s very chill.”
CelebritiesPeople

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Are 'Not Fully Back Together' After Celebrating Rapper's Birthday

Kylie Jenner was by Travis Scott's side for his birthday festivities over the weekend. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 23, flew from California to Miami on Sunday to celebrate the rapper, who turned 29 on Friday. A source tells PEOPLE that Jenner and Scott, who share 3-year-old daughter Stormi, had dinner with a group of friends at Komodo before heading club LIV, where Scott was set to perform.
CelebritiesComplex

Travis Barker’s Ex-Wife Shanna Moakler Blames Kardashians for ‘Breaking’ Her Family

Shanna Moakler is taking more shots at the Kardashians. During a brief interview with TMZ this week, the former Miss USA was pressed about the family drama involving her ex-husband Travis Barker and his new girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian. The cameraman specifically asked Moakler about her estranged relationship with her and Barker’s children—17-year-old Landon and 15-year-old Alabama, who recently called Moakler an absentee mother.
CelebritiesComplex

Travis Barker and Kim Kardashian Reportedly Never Had Affair Despite His Ex’s Claim

Despite new accusations reportedly from his ex Shanna Moakler, sources are claiming that Travis Barker did not have an affair with Kim Kardashian. A source close to both the Blink-182 drummer and entrepreneur told Page Six Monday that nothing happened between Kim and Travis during the time he was with Moakler, between 2004 and 2006, after the model reportedly claimed in a DM that it was the reason for their divorce.
Alabama StatePosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Dad Goals! Travis Barker’s Cutest Photos With Kids Landon, Alabama and Atiana

Feeling the love! Travis Barker’s cutest photos with kids Landon and Alabama, whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, prove he’s an amazing father. The Blink-182 drummer, 45, is also very close with former stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, who is the daughter of Shanna, 46, and ex Oscar De La Hoya. Travis was married to the mother of his children from 2004 until 2006, but they remained amicable while raising their little ones.
RelationshipsRadar Online.com

Kourtney Kardashian Plays Stepmom To Travis Barker's Kids, Couple Takes Children To Disneyland Amid 'Absent' Mother Shanna Moakler's Affair Claims

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are blending their modern family, despite the rocker's ex-wife trying to tear them apart. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was spotted at the Happiest Place on Earth with her children, boyfriend, and his two children on Wednesday. Looking completely unbothered with Shanna Moakler's...
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

You Won't Believe the Jaw-Dropping Gift Amelia Hamlin Got Scott Disick For His Birthday

Watch: Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick Reunite for His 38th B-Day Bash. Scott Disick is riding into a new year in style thanks to girlfriend Amelia Hamlin. While the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star doesn't turn 38 until May 26, the 19-year-old model helped him kick off the celebrations early, casually gifting her love a new motorcycle. "New Harley can't complain," Scott wrote while taking his bike out for a test-drive. "Thanks @ameliagray."
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The surprise that Kourtney Kardashian organized for Reign Disick is simply magical

Another little occasion turned into an epic Kardashian-branded celebration. Kourtney Kardashian made us believe in fairies again. The mother-of-three revealed that the Tooth Fairy visited her 6-year-old son, Reign Disick, shortly after he lost a tooth, and sprinkled some magic along the way. The Poosh founder posted about the incredible...
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Scott Disick Kisses Amelia Hamlin As She Gifts Him A Harley Davidson Motorcycle For 38th Birthday

Amelia Hamlin got Scott Disick quite a lavish gift for his 38th birthday, and he showed her some major love with some PDA as they hung out as his party. Scott Disick celebrated his 38th birthday two days early with a massive backyard party on May 24. Of course, his girlfriend, Amelia Hamlin, was in attendance, and they showed some rare social media PDA during the event. Amelia took to her Instagram Story to share some shots from the event, including a video of herself and Scott. In the vid, Scott wraps his arm around Amelia’s neck and plants a kiss on her cheek as she smiles. “Birthday cutie,” she captioned the quick clip.