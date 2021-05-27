Cancel
Columbia, SC

Columbia Weather Forecast

Columbia News Beat
Columbia News Beat
 5 days ago

COLUMBIA, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YXhlO_0aDET6BU00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 95 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 95 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 90 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 77 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Columbia News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free.

