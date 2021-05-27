Columbia Weather Forecast
COLUMBIA, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 95 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Friday, May 28
Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 95 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 90 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 77 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.