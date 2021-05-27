Columbia Weather Forecast

COLUMBIA, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 95 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Friday, May 28 Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 95 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 3 to 10 mph



Saturday, May 29 Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 90 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night High 77 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.