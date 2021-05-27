Spokane Daily Weather Forecast
SPOKANE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Partly sunny then chance light rain in the day; while chance light rain then slight chance rain showers during night
- High 74 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 33 mph
Friday, May 28
Slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 67 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while clear during night
- High 76 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 82 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
