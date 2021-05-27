Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Spokane, WA

Spokane Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Spokane Post
Spokane Post
 5 days ago

SPOKANE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QcoOx_0aDET0t800

  • Thursday, May 27

    Partly sunny then chance light rain in the day; while chance light rain then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 74 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 33 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 67 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 76 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 82 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Spokane Post

Spokane Post

Spokane, WA
175
Followers
168
Post
25K+
Views
ABOUT

With Spokane Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spokane, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Wa#Newsbreak#Nws Data#Chance Light Rain
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Spokane, WAPosted by
Spokane Post

Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

(SPOKANE, WA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Spokane. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Spokane, WAPosted by
Spokane Post

Seize the day (even if it’s cloudy)

(SPOKANE, WA.) Friday is set to be cloudy in Spokane, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.
Spokane, WAPosted by
Spokane Post

Get weather-ready — Spokane’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Spokane: Monday, May 10: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 11: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 12: Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 13: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;