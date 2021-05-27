Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Ana, CA

Santa Ana Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Santa Ana News Flash
Santa Ana News Flash
 5 days ago

SANTA ANA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f784Q_0aDESyDU00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 76 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 73 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Santa Ana News Flash

Santa Ana News Flash

Santa Ana, CA
177
Followers
175
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

With Santa Ana News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Ana, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Santa Rosa, CAPosted by
Santa Rosa Bulletin

Daily Weather Forecast For Santa Rosa

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Santa Rosa: Tuesday, June 1: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog during night; Wednesday, June 2: Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, June 3: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, June 4: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Sandoval County, NMweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Sandoval by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-31 14:09:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-31 14:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Accumulations of hail on roads can create very slick and hazardous driving conditions. Target Area: Sandoval A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN SANDOVAL AND BERNALILLO COUNTIES At 155 PM MDT, weather spotters reported nickle sized hail in Rio Rancho. Doppler radar also indicated severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Mariposa to Paradise Hills, and are moving slowly to the east-northeast. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Northern Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, Corrales, Bernalillo, Enchanted Hills, Mariposa, Cabezon, Coronado State Monument, Vista Hills and Sandia Pueblo. This includes the following highways Interstate 25 between Mile Markers 236 and 243. Highway 550 between Mile Markers 1 and 14. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Cameron County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Willacy, Inland Cameron, Inland Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-31 20:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-01 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Coastal Willacy; Inland Cameron; Inland Willacy; Southern Hidalgo A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN KENEDY SOUTHEASTERN HIDALGO...NORTHWESTERN CAMERON AND WILLACY COUNTIES UNTIL 945 AM CDT At 856 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Raymondville to 13 miles south of Santa Ana National Wildlife Refuge. Movement was east at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Pharr, Harlingen, Weslaco, San Juan, San Benito, Alamo, Donna, Mercedes, Raymondville and Hidalgo.