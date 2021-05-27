4-Day Weather Forecast For Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while rain showers during night
- High 64 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 31 mph
Friday, May 28
Rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 55 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 32 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 65 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 72 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
