Grand Rapids, MI

4-Day Weather Forecast For Grand Rapids

Posted by 
Grand Rapids Dispatch
Grand Rapids Dispatch
 5 days ago

GRAND RAPIDS, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hKWsf_0aDESvZJ00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while rain showers during night

    • High 64 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 31 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 55 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 32 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 65 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Grand Rapids Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

