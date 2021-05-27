Cancel
Stockton, CA

Take advantage of Thursday sun in Stockton

Posted by 
Stockton Daily
Stockton Daily
 5 days ago

(STOCKTON, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Stockton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Stockton:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hLoq6_0aDESuga00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 86 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 88 °F, low 55 °F
    • 5 to 13 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 89 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 98 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Stockton Daily

Stockton Daily

ABOUT

With Stockton Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

