newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Rizzoli & Isles Series Creator Used Humor to Make the Series More Realistic

starttv.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne aspect of Rizzoli & Isles that separates itself from other crime procedural dramas is the humor. While still handling dark tones and themes throughout the series, Jane, Maura, and other characters often keep their conversations light and humorous. Often the show will balance out the dark nature of a...

www.starttv.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dark Humor#Inspiration#Real Things#Dark Elements#Themes#Dark Tones#Quick Quips#Context#Executive Producer#Horrific Events#Interaction#Balance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Funny Moments
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV Seriesblacknerdproblems.com

‘Love, Death & Robots’ Creator Tim Miller and Supervising Director Jennifer Yuh Nelson Talk Volume 2 of the Series

Volume Two of Netflix’s sci-fi/fantasy anthology series Love, Death & Robots dropped on Friday, May 14th and y’all…. Volume Two ups the ante with eight twisted, high-octane, and even heartwarming episodes that will have you asking the big moral questions good sci-fi and fantasy is designed to. There’s killer housewares, an intergalactic immortal, and a Santa Claus that will have you celebrating Kwanzaa instead (but for real though, Kwanzaa is dope). Even superstar Michael B. Jordan (Black Panther, Creed franchise) makes a jaw-dropping appearance.
TV SeriesCoinTelegraph

Fox teams up with Rick and Morty co-creator on animated NFT series

Fox Broadcasting Company has teamed up with Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon to develop what they describe as the “first-ever animated series curated entirely on the Blockchain.”. The animated comedy series, dubbed “Krapopolis,” will be launched alongside a dedicated marketplace that will host the sale of tokenized digital goods...
TV SeriesVulture

Batman: The Animated Series Creator Will Return With More Animated Batman

Batffleck. So long, RBattz. There’s a new Batman on the prowl, and he’s a cartoon. Today, Warner Bros. Animation announced that it is developing a new animated Batman series, titled Batman: Caped Crusader, with HBO Max and Cartoon Network. The platforms have green-lit a straight-to-series order for the DC Comics adaptation with an exciting creative team. J.J. Abrams and The Batman director Matt Reeves will executive-produce the new series alongside Bruce Timm, creator of the much-lauded Batman: The Animated Series. Nearly 30 years after B:TAS debuted, Batman: Caped Crusader will “reinvent Batman and his iconic rogue’s gallery with sophisticated storytelling, nuanced characters, and intense action sequences all set in a visually striking world,” according to the press release. Timm, Reeves, and Abrams say that the series will be “evocative of Batman’s noir roots,” a promise already fulfilled by the noir-ish poster art above.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Quantum Leap Creator Donald P. Bellisario Answers Series' Questions

Over Donald P. Bellisario's long career spanning six decades, it wouldn't be surprising that the one series he's often kept asked about in the near three decades since its original run is Quantum Leap. In a makeshift set reminiscent of the series that ran on NBC from 1989-1993, Bellisario spoke with Ars Technica in their Q&A session as part of their Unsolved Mysteries web series. Quantum Leap focuses on the adventures of Dr. Sam Beckett, played by Scott Bakula, who becomes his own guinea pig for a time-traveling device that allows him to jump from person to person while retaining his own conscience and changing fate. His guide is Al, played by Dean Stockwell, who is the only one who can locate and communicate with Sam on his mission on how he's supposed to change his subject or his target's destiny, but appears as a hologram. The voiceover introduction is reminiscent of the series' opening that describes its plot. The first question asked was "Was Sam really leaping or was he imaging it all?"
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

Rick and Morty creator's next TV series announces details

Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon's new TV series has confirmed some big details, including the title. The new ancient Greece-set Fox animated comedy show will be called Krapopolis and will focus on a flawed family of humans, gods and monsters as they try to run one of the world's first cities without killing each other.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Black Lightning: CW Series Creator Talks Ending and Spin-Off Ideas

Black Lightning has ended after four seasons on The CW, and the creator of the series, Salim Akil, has spoken about the ending of the show. He also discussed with Deadline what could have happened if Black Lightning had continued for a fifth season. Akil said the following about ending...
TV SeriesComicBook

Black Lightning Series Creator Reflects on the "Personal" Stories Ahead of Series Finale

Tonight, Black Lightning ends after four seasons on The CW and as the series prepares to close the book on the story of the hero Black Lightning, the Pierce family, and the people of Freeland, series creator and showrunner Salim Akil is looking back on the groundbreaking series. While the stories Black Lightning told were set in a world of superheroes and superpowers, they very frequently were rooted in the real world and real events, including some very personal experiences of his own as well as others who worked on the series.
Video GamesComicBook

Syberia Series Creator Benoit Sokal Dies at 66

Belgian comic book artist and video game developer Benoît Sokal, perhaps best known for creating the Syberia adventure game series, died on May 28th following a long-term illness. He was 66. Syberia developer and publisher Microids confirmed his passing with a statement about it, his life, and his work. "Known...
TV SeriesPosted by
The Independent

Mare of Easttown creator Brad Ingelsby responds to question of a second series

Brad Ingelsby, the creator behind Mare of Easttown, has said he is unsure about whether there will be another season of the critically acclaimed series. The show starring Kate Winslet has received high praise from both critics and fans, with The Independent’s TV critic and columnist Ed Cumming awarding it four stars. Also writing for The Independent, critic Fiona Sturges wrote that the show “is led by a complex, believable, and not always likeable female protagonist”. “While the show’s writers have arguably gone overboard with Mare’s suffering... she represents the difficulties that so many women face in middle age,”...
TV & Videosmarketresearchtelecast.com

65 HBO premieres June 2021: From Rick and Morty to Adventure Time and BETTY, series and movies

We are about to start a new month -and also reach the middle of 2021-, and that means one thing: New releases on VOD platforms. If you have a subscription to HBO Spain, this June you will have 65 novelties of series and movies to see spread over the 4 weeks of the month. For starters, June marks the return of BETTY and its female cast, series starring 4 girls on the skate scene in New York. Another series that returns is Genera + ion, a song to freedom and the friendship that returns with the second part of its first season on June 17.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Batman: The Animated Series Co-Creator Is Bringing More Caped Crusader Action To HBO Max

For years, Batman has been a mainstay in pop culture, and one of the mediums in which the Dark Knight made the most enduring impact is animation. Bruce Timm’s Batman: The Animated Series defined the character for a generation and, nearly 30 years after its debut, it remains a superhero staple. Rumors recently indicated that the show was being revived and, while that’s not exactly the case, co-creator and DC Animated Universe guru Bruce Timm is returning to produce a new show that’s bringing more Caped Crusader action to HBO Max!
TV SeriesPosted by
103GBF

Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’ Announces a Dozen New Cast Members

Netflix has announced a dozen new cast members that will appear in The Sandman, an upcoming live-action adaptation of Neil Gaiman's DC comic book series of the same name. Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, and Donna Preston join Tom Sturridge and Gwendolyn Christie as fellow mystical figures in Dream King Morpheus' world.
TV Seriescancelledscifi.com

Sci Fi TV Flashback: Star Trek The Animated Series (1973)

Sci Fi TV Flashback: Looking back at notable sci fi and fantasy television entries from years past. What Is It? This animated series continues the adventures of the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise with most of the same characters as the original series as they explore strange new worlds and seek out new life and new civilizations.
TV & VideosPosted by
Y-105FM

‘Garbage Pail Kids’ Animated Series Coming to HBO Max

Every child of the 1980s remembers Garbage Pail Kids, the gross, hilarious trading cards that became as ubiquitous on school playgrounds as freeze tag and conversations about whether square or round cafeteria pizza was the superior lunch food. (By the way: Square, obviously.) The collectible cards and their colorful (and slightly horrifying) characters have made a comeback in recent years, with new annual series of cards from Topps. The next step for the kids of the garbage pail: An animated TV series on HBO Max.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Merle Dandridge added to the cast of TV series The Last of Us

HBO’s The Last of Us series is slowly completing the cast. The Hollywood Reporter’ın Merle Dandridge, who voiced Marlene in both The Last of Us and The Last of Us Part II, will play Marlene in HBO’s TV series. Merle Dandridge will play Marlene, the leader of the Fireflies, a...