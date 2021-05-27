4-Day Weather Forecast For Richmond
RICHMOND, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 90 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, May 28
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 90 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Saturday, May 29
Rain Showers Likely
- High 71 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night
- High 65 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.