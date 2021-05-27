Cancel
Baton Rouge, LA

Baton Rouge Daily Weather Forecast

Baton Rouge Voice
Baton Rouge Voice
 5 days ago

BATON ROUGE, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z0urS_0aDESpGx00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 88 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 88 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 83 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night

    • High 84 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Baton Rouge, LA
With Baton Rouge Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers.

Louisiana StateLivingston Parish News

Flash flood watch in effect as southeast Louisiana braces for more storms

A flash flood watch will be in effect until Wednesday as southeast Louisiana braces for several rounds of thunderstorms over the next few days, according to the National Weather Service. A low-pressure system moving through Louisiana could produce heavier rainfall amounts across portions of southeast Louisiana, generally along and south...
New Orleans, LAweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, Eastern Orleans by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth. Target Area: Ascension; Assumption; East Baton Rouge; Eastern Orleans; Iberville; Livingston; Lower Jefferson; Lower Lafourche; Lower Plaquemines; Lower St. Bernard; Lower Terrebonne; Northwest St. Tammany; Pointe Coupee; Southeast St. Tammany; Southern Tangipahoa; St. Charles; St. James; St. John The Baptist; Upper Jefferson; Upper Lafourche; Upper Plaquemines; Upper St. Bernard; Upper Terrebonne; West Baton Rouge; Western Orleans .A low pressure system moving through Louisiana could produce an area of heavier rainfall across portions of Southeast Louisiana generally along and south of the I-10/12 corridor tonight through Wednesday morning. FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for a portion of southeast Louisiana, including the following areas, Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, Eastern Orleans, Iberville, Livingston, Lower Jefferson, Lower Lafourche, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard, Lower Terrebonne, Northwest St. Tammany, Pointe Coupee, Southeast St. Tammany, Southern Tangipahoa, St. Charles, St. James, St. John The Baptist, Upper Jefferson, Upper Lafourche, Upper Plaquemines, Upper St. Bernard, Upper Terrebonne, West Baton Rouge and Western Orleans. * Through Wednesday morning * Rainfall of 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts in excess of 6 inches will be possible tonight through through Wednesday morning. The most likely areas for heavy rainfall will be along and south of the I-10/12 corridor in Southeast Louisiana including portions of metro Baton Rouge and metro New Orleans. These heavier rainfall amounts could cause localized flash flooding issues. * High rainfall rates could overwhelm drainage capacity. Ponding of water in low lying and poorly drained areas will be possible, and flash flooding could occur where the heaviest rain falls.
Baton Rouge, LAPosted by
Baton Rouge Voice

Get weather-ready — Baton Rouge’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Baton Rouge: Tuesday, May 11: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Wednesday, May 12: Patchy fog in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Thursday, May 13: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 14: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
East Baton Rouge Parish, LAweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for East Baton Rouge by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: East Baton Rouge The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flood Advisory for Ascension Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northern Assumption Parish in southeastern Louisiana East Baton Rouge Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southeastern Iberville Parish in southeastern Louisiana Western Livingston Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern St. James Parish in southeastern Louisiana West Baton Rouge Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 1215 PM CDT. * At 1020 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Baton Rouge, Baker, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Donaldsonville, Plaquemine, Port Allen, Napoleonville, Oak Hills Place, St. Gabriel, Walker, Addis, Brusly, White Castle, Sorrento, French Settlement, Port Vincent, Carville, Village St. George and Geismar. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
East Baton Rouge Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, St. Helena by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 09:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: East Baton Rouge; East Feliciana; St. Helena A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 AM CDT FOR WESTERN ST. HELENA...SOUTHEASTERN EAST FELICIANA AND NORTHEASTERN EAST BATON ROUGE PARISHES At 932 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pride, or 14 miles southeast of Clinton, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Clinton, Pride and Darlington. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
East Baton Rouge Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, St. Helena by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 09:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: East Baton Rouge; East Feliciana; St. Helena A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 AM CDT FOR WESTERN ST. HELENA...SOUTHEASTERN EAST FELICIANA AND NORTHEASTERN EAST BATON ROUGE PARISHES At 932 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pride, or 14 miles southeast of Clinton, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Clinton, Pride and Darlington. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Ascension Parish, LAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Ascension, East Baton Rouge, Livingston, Southern Tangipahoa by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 05:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ascension; East Baton Rouge; Livingston; Southern Tangipahoa; St. John The Baptist A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST...NORTHEASTERN ASCENSION...SOUTHERN LIVINGSTON...SOUTH CENTRAL TANGIPAHOA AND SOUTHERN EAST BATON ROUGE PARISHES At 725 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Port Vincent, or 10 miles southeast of Denham Springs, moving east at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Laplace, French Settlement, Port Vincent, Prairieville, Whitehall and Killian. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 207 and 210. Interstate 55 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 20.
Ascension Parish, LAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Ascension, East Baton Rouge, Iberville, West Baton Rouge by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 05:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ascension; East Baton Rouge; Iberville; West Baton Rouge A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN ASCENSION...WEST BATON ROUGE...SOUTH CENTRAL POINTE COUPEE...NORTHERN IBERVILLE AND SOUTHWESTERN EAST BATON ROUGE PARISHES At 604 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Ramah, or 14 miles southeast of Krotz Springs, moving east at 35 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Baton Rouge, Plaquemine, Port Allen, Oak Hills Place, St. Gabriel, Addis, Brusly, Maringouin, Rosedale, Grosse Tete, Westminster, Old Jefferson, Merrydale, Erwinville, Inniswold, Ramah, Village St. George, Shenandoah, Gardere and Brownfields. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 127 and 171. Interstate 12 between mile markers 1 and 8. Interstate 110 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 8. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Ascension Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ascension, East Baton Rouge, Iberville, Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 08:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ascension; East Baton Rouge; Iberville; Livingston; Pointe Coupee; West Baton Rouge The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Ascension Parish in southeastern Louisiana West Baton Rouge Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southeastern Pointe Coupee Parish in southeastern Louisiana West central Livingston Parish in southeastern Louisiana Iberville Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southwestern East Baton Rouge Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 930 AM CDT. * At 827 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Grosse Tete, or 10 miles west of Plaquemine, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Baton Rouge, Baker, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Donaldsonville, Plaquemine, Port Allen, Oak Hills Place, St. Gabriel, Walker, Addis, Brusly, White Castle, Livonia, Maringouin, Rosedale, Grosse Tete, Westminster, Geismar and Erwinville. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 128 and 180. Interstate 12 between mile markers 1 and 16. Interstate 110 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 8. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Ascension Parish, LAweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Ascension, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 05:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Ascension; East Baton Rouge; East Feliciana; Iberville; Livingston; Northern Tangipahoa; Northwest St. Tammany; Pointe Coupee; Southeast St. Tammany; Southern Tangipahoa; St. Helena; Washington; West Baton Rouge; West Feliciana FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southeast Louisiana and Mississippi, including the following areas, in southeast Louisiana, Ascension, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Livingston, Northern Tangipahoa, Northwest St. Tammany, Pointe Coupee, Southeast St. Tammany, Southern Tangipahoa, St. Helena, Washington, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana. In Mississippi, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson and Pearl River. * Until Noon CDT today * Showers and storms will produce locally heavy rainfall mainly during the mid to late morning. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches with isolated 3 to 4 inches is possible through midday. * High rainfall rates could overwhelm drainage capacity. Ponding of water in low lying and poor drainage areas can be expected, with flash flooding possible where the heaviest rain falls.