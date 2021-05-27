Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Knoxville, TN

Sun forecast for Knoxville — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Posted by 
Knoxville Journal
Knoxville Journal
 5 days ago

(KNOXVILLE, TN) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Knoxville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ec4d8_0aDESnkj00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 88 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 85 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly clear during night

    • High 75 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Knoxville Journal

Knoxville Journal

Knoxville, TN
175
Followers
177
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

With Knoxville Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Sun#Nws Data#Tn#Picnic#Risk Levels#Face#Inspiration#Snacks#Gathering Sizes#Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Knoxville, TNPosted by
Knoxville Journal

Knoxville events coming soon

1. Bargain Store Backwoods Barbie Revue - A musical tribute to Dolly Parton; 2. 2021 Tennessee Barber Expo; 3. Will Hoge (Solo) Live at Pretentious Beer Co.; 4. Gamecocks on the Road: South Carolina at Tennessee Tailgate;
Knoxville, TNwvlt.tv

Dog days of May! 90s return to the forecast

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A summery ‘holding pattern’ of low rain chances and increasingly hot weather is here to stay for at least the next week. We’ll had a good shot at our first 90 degree day all year. About the best rain chances in the coming ten days are...
Tennessee Statewivk.com

Cicadas in Parts of East Tennessee

They’re here … After 17 years, cicadas are back and invading our area. The Brood X (Ten) cicadas are back in East Tennessee. Our TV News Partner, WVLT spoke to Knoxville resident Rachel Machette who recently found thousands of cicadas in her yard. The Brood X (Ten) cicadas are also on the side of the home, on cars, and on a number of trees and bushes. Experts say venomous copperhead snakes love to snack on cicadas and are they are here in Tennessee.
Knoxville, TNwvlt.tv

Knoxville couple finds thousands of cicadas in backyard

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After 17 years, cicadas are back and invading Tennessee. Knoxville couple Rachel and Danny Machette recently found thousands of cicadas in the yard at their home. “They were just everywhere, crawling up the wall, up the trees, up the grass, up the fence. it was pretty...
Knoxville, TNPosted by
WBIR

Sinkhole closes section of Central Avenue Pike

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A sinkhole has closed a section of Central Avenue Pike through traffic. Crews are now currently working to fill the hole, repair the pike, and reopen it to traffic. The work in the 5500 block of Central Avenue Pike is expected to continue into Wednesday. For the...
Tennessee StateOnlyInYourState

Knoxville’s Market Square Has Something For Everyone And Is The Perfect Spot To Be In Tennessee

The city of Knoxville is perhaps best known for being the hometown of the University of Tennessee, but it actually boasts a deep history and heritage as one of the preeminent cities in the state. Of course, when you visit, it’s necessary to plan out exactly where you’re going to go, and we have one recommendation: Market Square. The historic location is great for history buffs and hungry tourists alike, and it’s a wonderful place to visit for seasonal fun or perhaps just for an easy afternoon spent wandering the shops.
Knoxville, TNPosted by
Knoxville Journal

Weather outlook: The next 4 days in Knoxville

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Knoxville: Wednesday, May 12: Chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy then chance rain showers during night; Thursday, May 13: Slight chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 14: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 15: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Sevier County, TNPosted by
WBIR

Gusty winds cause power outages across East TN

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. — Over 5,500 customers between LaFollette Utilities, Appalachian Electric, Knox Utilities Board and Sevier County Electric are experiencing power outages after gusty winds blew through on Sunday. LaFollette Utilities: 230 outages. Appalachian Electric: 1,240 outages. Knox Utilities Board: 1,644 outages. Sevier County Electric: 2,480 outages. Crews are...
Knoxville, TNPosted by
Knoxville Journal

Take advantage of Thursday sun in Knoxville

(KNOXVILLE, TN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Knoxville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Anderson County, TNweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Anderson, Claiborne, Grainger, Hamblen, Jefferson, Knox by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anderson; Claiborne; Grainger; Hamblen; Jefferson; Knox; Morgan; Roane; Union SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL MORGAN SOUTHEASTERN CLAIBORNE...KNOX...ANDERSON...NORTHWESTERN JEFFERSON NORTHEASTERN ROANE...UNION...GRAINGER AND NORTHWESTERN HAMBLEN COUNTIES UNTIL 645 PM EDT At 600 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles southwest of Harrogate to 8 miles southeast of Jacksboro to 6 miles southeast of Wartburg. Movement was east at 50 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Knoxville, Oak Ridge, Morristown, Clinton, Alcoa, Jefferson City, Maynardville, Rutledge, Farragut and Oliver Springs.
Knoxville, TNPosted by
Knoxville Journal

Get weather-ready — Knoxville’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Knoxville: Wednesday, May 5: Chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night;Thursday, May 6: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night;Friday, May 7: Slight chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;Saturday, May 8: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night;
Anderson County, TNweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Anderson, Bledsoe, Blount Smoky Mountains, Bradley, Campbell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Anderson; Bledsoe; Blount Smoky Mountains; Bradley; Campbell; Claiborne; Cocke Smoky Mountains; Grainger; Hamblen; Hamilton; Hancock; Hawkins; Jefferson; Johnson; Knox; Loudon; Marion; McMinn; Meigs; Morgan; NW Blount; North Sevier; Northwest Carter; Northwest Cocke; Northwest Greene; Northwest Monroe; Rhea; Roane; Scott; Sequatchie; Sevier Smoky Mountains; Southeast Carter; Southeast Greene; Southeast Monroe; Sullivan; Unicoi; Union; Washington; West Polk WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of east Tennessee and southwest Virginia. * WHEN...From 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ this morning to 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Tennessee Statewvlt.tv

Pick an Iris with mom in South Knoxville this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Did you know the Tennessee state flower is the Iris? They’re a popular perennial across the state, but there are more colors available than the state’s purple shade, if you walk the field of Heaven Scent Iris Garden. Driving around parts of South Knox County, you...