Honolulu, HI

4-Day Weather Forecast For Honolulu

Posted by 
Honolulu Journal
 5 days ago

HONOLULU, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sloYr_0aDESms000

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 86 °F, low 71 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny then isolated rain showers in the day; while isolated rain showers during night

    • High 84 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Isolated rain showers in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 86 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny then isolated rain showers in the day; while isolated rain showers then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 86 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Honolulu Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

