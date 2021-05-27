4-Day Weather Forecast For Honolulu

HONOLULU, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 86 °F, low 71 °F Windy: 20 mph



Friday, May 28 Partly sunny then isolated rain showers in the day; while isolated rain showers during night High 84 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Saturday, May 29 Isolated rain showers in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 86 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Sunday, May 30 Partly sunny then isolated rain showers in the day; while isolated rain showers then mostly cloudy during night High 86 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 5 mph



