Wichita, KS

Wichita Weather Forecast

Wichita Bulletin
Wichita Bulletin
 5 days ago

WICHITA, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AiVYo_0aDESjDp00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 82 °F, low 54 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 71 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 71 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 68 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Wichita Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

Wichita, KS
Wichita Bulletin

Check out these homes on the Wichita market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Please call Kerry Dunn, NextHome Excel, at 316-990-7293 for more information. Immaculate 5 bedroom 4 bath waterfront home in the highly sought after Cornerstone Addition of Andover. This lovely Nies built home offers stunning curb appeal, highlighted by brick and stone detail and a beautifully landscaped lawn, effortlessly maintained by an automatic sprinkler system on an irrigation well. Upon entry, you are greeted by a spacious living room with 10 ft ceilings, including elevated coffers with wood beam embellishments. The open concept floor plan of this amazing home offers a bright, airy atmosphere accentuated by an abundance of natural light pouring in from the floor-to-ceiling picture windows, which also offer you a spectacular view of one of the best lake lots in the entire neighborhood! The gourmet kitchen features newer stainless steel appliances, subway-tiled backsplash, and an island/eating bar complete with sink for easy meal prep. Not to be overlooked are the commercial grade vent hood, allowing you to entertain dinner guests without cooking odors lingering through the home, and the walk-in pantry for convenient storage of all those bulky kitchen gadgets you ordered through infomercials. This home has a split bedroom floor plan with a private entry to the master bedroom. The spa like en suite features a relaxing corner soaker tub, dual sinks in a cultured stone countertop, a separate shower with built in seat and an invigorating rain head, twin walk-in closets with storage bars, and a handy storage cabinet for toiletries and cosmetics, complete with a full length mirror as a door. The other two main floor bedrooms are conjoined by a Jack and Jill bathroom, with vanities off of each bedroom, making it easy for the little ones to get through their morning routines. There is a guest bathroom located off the garage entry which also has a drop zone as you enter the home from the garage. The lower level of this fascinating home features a huge family room with large picture windows, two storage areas, two additional bedrooms, and a highly functional wet bar. The basement is a TRUE WALKOUT, allowing you to walk right out onto the large, semi covered concrete patio. This home has an east facing fenced backyard, so whether you are grilling on the patio or relaxing on the covered deck, your evenings entertaining will be delightfully spent in the shade. After touring this home you will see there is no need to build as this home has been meticulously maintained and is ready to be instantly enjoyed. Plus, over half of the special taxes have been paid. Cornerstone is a covenant community featuring 3 neighborhood swimming pools, several fishing lakes, a playground, basketball/pickleball courts, a picnic pavilion and several walking paths with extra wide sidewalks. Located in the highly ranked Andover School District and offering easy access to some of the Andover/East Wichita area's top shopping, dining and entertainment venues, there is no better place to call your next home! Call today for an exclusive tour.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Kerry Dunn, NextHome Excel at 316-990-7293</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTmV4dEhvbWUlMkMlMjBJbmMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtTkVYVEhPTUUtMTc5NTc4JTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate> Welcome home to this adorable south Wichita home! You won't find a better home in this price range. Renovated kitchen, fresh exterior paint, Haysville schools, a built in backyard fire pit, and so much more! Come see it today before it's gone!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Aimee Counce, Keller Williams Hometown Partners at 316-729-8500</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwU291dGglMjBDZW50cmFsJTIwS2Fuc2FzJTIwTUxTLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLVNDS01MU0tTLTU5NjgxNCUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> This beautiful custom built spec home in Crestlake is ready to be occupied! It is wheelchair/handicap accessible, or perfect for the directionally challenged! Lowered counters, low toilets, high placed outlets, 8oz density pad under carpet for mobility, braced walls for grab bars (but not installed)widened door frames, zero entry at every door, lowered microwave. First in class and efficiency in building can be seen throughout the home. The insulation, (R50 & R19) including extra insulation around pipes & fittings and Anderson windows makes this home soundproof, luxury flooring, radon mitigation system, high efficiency HVAC, 50 gal quick recovery water tank. Finish the basement to add value -already has insulated walls, tub and vanity in bath area, area for wet bar, another bedroom, rec room, office space and storage. Garage is oversized 24' length. Kitchen has 3 shelved cabinets, outlet in pantry, glass tile, range hood vented to outside. Berm and monument land managed by the HOA, will have full grasses soon. Sprinkler system and irrigation well. Click on photos for additional details, or call us today! All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Season Wedman, Keller Williams Signature Partners at 316-681-3600</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwU291dGglMjBDZW50cmFsJTIwS2Fuc2FzJTIwTUxTLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLVNDS01MU0tTLTU5NDY1MiUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> Taxes estimated. Outstanding new Villa/Patio plan from H&H Homebuilders. You enter to a brightly lit foyer with 10' high wood paneled ceiling, open family room, kitchen and dining area overlooking the covered and screened porch - plus a view of the Sandcrest Boating Lake. The great room has an 11' ceiling, with beams, full tiled wall with fireplace, wood luxury flooring and large windows to brighten any room. The kitchen features a large quartz island, the luxury wood flooring, walk-in pantry with barn door, built in oven, microwave and gas cooktop and coffee/wine bar area, and soft close cabinets. Luxury Owner's suite features crown molding, wood paneled bed wall, barn door to owner's bath, custom tile shower, double vanities with tile wall and large mirror and tower storage on both sides of the vanity area, make up area with large mirror and tiled wall, water closet, separate concrete safe room and a closet fit for the most discerning buyers. The additional two bedrooms feature walk-in closets with full bathrooms. Price includes two car garage, third car side load garage, sprinkler, well, sodded lawn and landscaping. Your monthly fee covers lawn care, trash and snow removal and full access to the clubhouse boating lake, two pools, two pickleball courts, playground and soccer area. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed and may change without prior notice. This is a model home and open Saturday through Thursday 1-5 or by appointment. We cannot give possession prior to August 2021.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Linda Robbins, J Russell Communities at 316-648-1199</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwU291dGglMjBDZW50cmFsJTIwS2Fuc2FzJTIwTUxTLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLVNDS01MU0tTLTU5MDU0NiUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate>
Wichita, KS
Wichita Bulletin

Wichita gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $1.92 per gallon

(WICHITA, KS) Gas prices vary across in the Wichita area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.92 per gallon. Jump Start at 1131 E 47Th St S was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $1.87 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at American Eagle at 6330 E 21St St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.79.
Wichita, KS
Wichita Bulletin

Get weather-ready — Wichita’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Wichita: Monday, May 17: Mostly cloudy in the day; while t-storms likely during night; Tuesday, May 18: T-storms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night; Wednesday, May 19: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Thursday, May 20: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;
Wichita, KS

Storm chances continue into the workweek

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that more rounds of showers and storms will continue into the start of the workweek. Scattered storms will continue over central Kansas this evening before diminishing by midnight. The higher chance of storms through the night will remain in western Kansas as activity moves out of eastern Colorado.
Kansas Stateccenterdispatch.com

Weekend rains lead to flash flooding in parts of Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Parts of Kansas are cleaning up after weekend storms brought flash flooding, along with pockets of wind and lightning damage. Residents of the north-central Kansas town of Natoma were assessing damage on Monday, a day after a major flash flood. Mayor Rick Dunlap told KWCH-TV that the flood caused more damage than even the flood of 1993. The town of about 270 residents is in Osborne County.
Kansas Statekfdi.com

Kansas storms cause flooding, evacuations, rescues

Severe thunderstorms brought heavy rains and flooding to communities in north central Kansas Saturday night. Rainfall amounts of 5 to 8 inches were reported across the area, and flood warnings were issued for Osborne, Russell, Lincoln, Ellsworth and Saline counties. Water rescues were reported in Natoma, in Osborne County, with...
Sedgwick County, KSclaimspages.com

Severe Weather Statement in Sedgwick County, Kansas

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. — A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM CDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL SEDGWICK AND SOUTHERN HARVEY COUNTIES... At 1242 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Sedgwick, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Newton, Halstead, Sedgwick and Bentley. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH.
Wichita, KS
Wichita Bulletin

Start immediately with these jobs in Wichita

These companies in Wichita are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. $100K+/Year--Full Time--Work From Home; 2. Enrollment Care Specialist- Full Time (Office And Some Work From Home); 3. Sales Representative Needed - Work From Home; 4. Sales Representative - Work from home - $75k+; 5. Insurance Sales: Work from Home / Flexible / Mortgage Protection; 6. Insurance Representative - Work From Home - Sales and Customer Service; 7. Customer Service Representative / Technical Support (Remote); 8. Remote Online Agent - Work From Home Office - 85K A Year; 9. Customer Service Specialist (Remote); 10. Customer Service Rep - Work from Home;
Harvey County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Harvey, Sedgwick by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 23:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Harvey; Sedgwick The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Significant Weather Advisory for Southeastern Harvey County in south central Kansas Northeastern Sedgwick County in south central Kansas * Until 1245 AM CDT. * At 1148 PM CDT...National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm over Maize...moving northeast at 20 mph. hail up to the size of dimes...and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Wichita, Newton, Park City, Valley Center, Bel Aire, Maize, Sedgwick, Colwich, Whitewater, Downtown Wichita, Kechi and West Wichita. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for south central Kansas.
Wichita, KS

More afternoon scattered storms possible

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -A stationary front draped across Kansas, will be the focus of more storms today and tonight. Last night and early this morning thunderstorms produced between 5-8″ of rainfall across north-central Kansas, with numerous reports of flooding and flash flooding in Saline, Ottawa and Lincoln Counties. The rain finally ended around 6am however water rescues and high water remained in many locations. Warm humid conditions will contribute to more storms later today and overnight. A flash flood watch is in effect until 7am Monday for several counties in western Kansas where more heavy rain is expected later tonight.
Harvey County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Harvey, Sedgwick by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 00:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Harvey; Sedgwick The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Sedgwick County in south central Kansas Southern Harvey County in south central Kansas * Until 115 AM CDT. * At 1214 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Maize, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Bentley, Sedgwick, Halstead and Newton. This includes Interstate 135 between Mile Markers 12 and 30. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH