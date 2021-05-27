Wichita Weather Forecast

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Please call Kerry Dunn, NextHome Excel, at 316-990-7293 for more information. Immaculate 5 bedroom 4 bath waterfront home in the highly sought after Cornerstone Addition of Andover. This lovely Nies built home offers stunning curb appeal, highlighted by brick and stone detail and a beautifully landscaped lawn, effortlessly maintained by an automatic sprinkler system on an irrigation well. Upon entry, you are greeted by a spacious living room with 10 ft ceilings, including elevated coffers with wood beam embellishments. The open concept floor plan of this amazing home offers a bright, airy atmosphere accentuated by an abundance of natural light pouring in from the floor-to-ceiling picture windows, which also offer you a spectacular view of one of the best lake lots in the entire neighborhood! The gourmet kitchen features newer stainless steel appliances, subway-tiled backsplash, and an island/eating bar complete with sink for easy meal prep. Not to be overlooked are the commercial grade vent hood, allowing you to entertain dinner guests without cooking odors lingering through the home, and the walk-in pantry for convenient storage of all those bulky kitchen gadgets you ordered through infomercials. This home has a split bedroom floor plan with a private entry to the master bedroom. The spa like en suite features a relaxing corner soaker tub, dual sinks in a cultured stone countertop, a separate shower with built in seat and an invigorating rain head, twin walk-in closets with storage bars, and a handy storage cabinet for toiletries and cosmetics, complete with a full length mirror as a door. The other two main floor bedrooms are conjoined by a Jack and Jill bathroom, with vanities off of each bedroom, making it easy for the little ones to get through their morning routines. There is a guest bathroom located off the garage entry which also has a drop zone as you enter the home from the garage. The lower level of this fascinating home features a huge family room with large picture windows, two storage areas, two additional bedrooms, and a highly functional wet bar. The basement is a TRUE WALKOUT, allowing you to walk right out onto the large, semi covered concrete patio. This home has an east facing fenced backyard, so whether you are grilling on the patio or relaxing on the covered deck, your evenings entertaining will be delightfully spent in the shade. After touring this home you will see there is no need to build as this home has been meticulously maintained and is ready to be instantly enjoyed. Plus, over half of the special taxes have been paid. Cornerstone is a covenant community featuring 3 neighborhood swimming pools, several fishing lakes, a playground, basketball/pickleball courts, a picnic pavilion and several walking paths with extra wide sidewalks. Located in the highly ranked Andover School District and offering easy access to some of the Andover/East Wichita area's top shopping, dining and entertainment venues, there is no better place to call your next home! Call today for an exclusive tour.

Welcome home to this adorable south Wichita home! You won't find a better home in this price range. Renovated kitchen, fresh exterior paint, Haysville schools, a built in backyard fire pit, and so much more! Come see it today before it's gone! Lowered counters, low toilets, high placed outlets, 8oz density pad under carpet for mobility, braced walls for grab bars (but not installed)widened door frames, zero entry at every door, lowered microwave. First in class and efficiency in building can be seen throughout the home. The insulation, (R50 & R19) including extra insulation around pipes & fittings and Anderson windows makes this home soundproof, luxury flooring, radon mitigation system, high efficiency HVAC, 50 gal quick recovery water tank. Finish the basement to add value -already has insulated walls, tub and vanity in bath area, area for wet bar, another bedroom, rec room, office space and storage. Garage is oversized 24' length. Kitchen has 3 shelved cabinets, outlet in pantry, glass tile, range hood vented to outside. Berm and monument land managed by the HOA, will have full grasses soon. Sprinkler system and irrigation well. Click on photos for additional details, or call us today! All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

Taxes estimated. Outstanding new Villa/Patio plan from H&H Homebuilders. You enter to a brightly lit foyer with 10' high wood paneled ceiling, open family room, kitchen and dining area overlooking the covered and screened porch - plus a view of the Sandcrest Boating Lake. The great room has an 11' ceiling, with beams, full tiled wall with fireplace, wood luxury flooring and large windows to brighten any room. The kitchen features a large quartz island, the luxury wood flooring, walk-in pantry with barn door, built in oven, microwave and gas cooktop and coffee/wine bar area, and soft close cabinets. Luxury Owner's suite features crown molding, wood paneled bed wall, barn door to owner's bath, custom tile shower, double vanities with tile wall and large mirror and tower storage on both sides of the vanity area, make up area with large mirror and tiled wall, water closet, separate concrete safe room and a closet fit for the most discerning buyers. The additional two bedrooms feature walk-in closets with full bathrooms. Price includes two car garage, third car side load garage, sprinkler, well, sodded lawn and landscaping. Your monthly fee covers lawn care, trash and snow removal and full access to the clubhouse boating lake, two pools, two pickleball courts, playground and soccer area. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed and may change without prior notice. This is a model home and open Saturday through Thursday 1-5 or by appointment. We cannot give possession prior to August 2021.