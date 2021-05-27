Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tulsa, OK

Daily Weather Forecast For Tulsa

Posted by 
Tulsa Post
Tulsa Post
 5 days ago

TULSA, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F5PkR_0aDEShSN00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 84 °F, low 59 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 73 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 73 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 73 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Tulsa Post

Tulsa Post

Tulsa, OK
177
Followers
145
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Tulsa Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tulsa, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Weather Data#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Tulsa, OKTulsa World

Forecasters: Flooding a concern as rain expected all week

Three to five inches of rain, with locally higher amounts of six to eight inches are possible through Friday, the National Weather Service in Tulsa said. Multiple rounds of rainfall are expected across eastern Oklahoma this week. "This active weather pattern could increase flooding and river flooding concerns as the...
Oklahoma StatePosted by
KJYO KJ103

Severe Weather Could Bring Hail, Tornados To Oklahoma

Expect some wild weather in Oklahoma City from now until Tuesday evening. Strong to severe storms are predicted to develop starting on Monday afternoon and into the evening, according to the National Weather Service's Norman office. The worst of the storm will be in the southwestern part of the state and towards the Texas panhandle, but hail and damaging winds will likely find their way towards Oklahoma City as well.