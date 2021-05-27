Daily Weather Forecast For Tulsa

TULSA, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Showers And Thunderstorms High 84 °F, low 59 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Friday, May 28 Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 73 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 73 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, May 30 Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 73 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.