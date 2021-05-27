Daily Weather Forecast For Tulsa
TULSA, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 84 °F, low 59 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 73 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 73 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, May 30
Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 73 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
