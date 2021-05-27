Northern Michigan to get a break from the heat through holiday weekend

Much cooler air will linger around the Great Lakes through Friday, but a splendid Memorial Day weekend is still in the forecast. THURSDAY: Quiet weather will carry on Thursday, but clouds will be on the increase throughout the afternoon and evening hours. A weak disturbance sliding through the southern Great Lakes is the culprit, with even a few showers possible late in the day south of the Grand Traverse Bay region. Any rain that does arrive will be spotty and light. Daytime temperatures are chilly, for late-May, with 50s to near 60F off a northerly wind.