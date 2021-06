For the second time in seven months, we are going to crown a grand slam champion from Roland Garros. After last year’s pandemic altered schedule, the French Open commenced after the US Open in October. Conditions were far different than usual, with many players opting to play in sweaters. This will be the first installment in its usual time slot with a night session, which should be rather interesting to see play out. We are now just over a week away from Day 1 of the event, so let’s take a look at both the ATP and WTA betting opportunities.