Pompano Beach Daily Weather Forecast

POMPANO BEACH, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 84 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 2 to 10 mph



Friday, May 28 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 86 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 2 to 10 mph



Saturday, May 29 Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night High 86 °F, low 74 °F 5 to 12 mph wind



Sunday, May 30 Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 86 °F, low 74 °F 5 to 12 mph wind



