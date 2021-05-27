Pompano Beach Daily Weather Forecast
POMPANO BEACH, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 84 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 10 mph
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 86 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 86 °F, low 74 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 86 °F, low 74 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
