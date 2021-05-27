Cancel
Pompano Beach, FL

Pompano Beach Daily Weather Forecast

POMPANO BEACH, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RxsAi_0aDESQOu00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 84 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 86 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 86 °F, low 74 °F
    • 5 to 12 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 86 °F, low 74 °F
    • 5 to 12 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Pompano Beach Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

