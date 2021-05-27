Nashville Daily Weather Forecast
NASHVILLE, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Areas of fog then partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 88 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, May 28
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night
- High 80 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 68 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 75 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.