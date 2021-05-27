Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nashville, TN

Nashville Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Nashville Times
Nashville Times
 5 days ago

NASHVILLE, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2evWgI_0aDESNzx00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Areas of fog then partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 88 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 80 °F, low 53 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 68 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 75 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Nashville Times

Nashville Times

Nashville, TN
107
Followers
171
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Nashville Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nashville, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Nws Data#Tn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Nashville, TNPosted by
Nashville Times

Where's the cheapest gas in Nashville?

(NASHVILLE, TN) Depending on where you fill up in Nashville, you could be saving up to $1.90 per gallon on gas. Speedway at 710 Murfreesboro Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.29 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 4601 Alabama Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.19.