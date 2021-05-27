Nashville Daily Weather Forecast

NASHVILLE, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Areas of fog then partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 88 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, May 28 Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night High 80 °F, low 53 °F Windy: 25 mph



Saturday, May 29 Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 68 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, May 30 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 75 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.