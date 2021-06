“There were no crimes committed, absolutely! (In the Democratic Republic of Congo)”. On May 27, French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Rwanda on a state visit, during which he spoke about his country's responsibility for the 1994 genocide that claimed the lives of about 800,000 Rwandans, primarily minority Tutsis. France was responsible because it backed the genocidal regime that was then in power in Rwanda and ignored warnings of the impending massacre, Macron said.