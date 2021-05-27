Virginia Beach Daily Weather Forecast
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 84 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 84 °F, low 70 °F
- 14 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Rain showers likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 78 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Chance Rain Showers
- High 68 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
