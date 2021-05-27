Cancel
Virginia Beach, VA

Virginia Beach Daily Weather Forecast

Virginia Beach News Beat
 5 days ago

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qfIX6_0aDESDAh00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 84 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 84 °F, low 70 °F
    • 14 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Rain showers likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 78 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 68 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Virginia Beach News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

