Virginia Beach Daily Weather Forecast

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 84 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Friday, May 28 Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 84 °F, low 70 °F 14 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Rain showers likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 78 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Chance Rain Showers High 68 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.