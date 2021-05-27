Cancel
UCB will buy Aquesta in stock/cash deal valued at $131 million

By Newsroom
businesstodaync.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay 27. Aquesta Financial, the only banking company headquartered in North Mecklenburg, is being acquired by United Community Banks in a deal valued at $131 million. The transaction is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter. Jim Engel, CEO of Aquesta, said the bank needed a partner with a...

www.businesstodaync.com
