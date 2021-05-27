Cancel
Minorities

Learn to Love “With Great Abandon”

By Brahidaliz Martinez
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo men meet, bond over comic books, and explore their relationship in this quiet but evocative webcomic. Harry (a gay trans man) encounters Russell (a gay cis man) at the Forbidden Planet comic book store in London where the latter works. The two eventually become close and fall for each other. But then Russell gets the opportunity to study art at a college outside London. Harry isn’t sure whether their relationship can get through this unexpected situation. When Russell temporarily moves out, Harry slips into depression wondering if things between them will ever work out.

