Rochester, NY

Daily Weather Forecast For Rochester

Posted by 
Rochester News Flash
Rochester News Flash
 5 days ago

ROCHESTER, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W8Z3A_0aDERxMy00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 65 °F, low 45 °F
    • 6 to 12 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Rain

    • High 53 °F, low 45 °F
    • 13 to 16 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 58 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 64 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

