Daily Weather Forecast For Rochester
ROCHESTER, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 65 °F, low 45 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Rain
- High 53 °F, low 45 °F
- 13 to 16 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Chance Rain Showers
- High 58 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 64 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
