Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Waggin Water

petproductnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWaggin Water offers its product of the same name, a ready-to-drink “bowled” water for pets on the go. The product allows for convenient, 100% filtered water for pets anytime, anywhere, from the car to on an airplane, walking city streets or exploring the great outdoors. The 12-oz. bowls are made from BPA-free recycled curbside and ocean plastic. They are certified plastic neutral through rePurpose Global, with every Waggin Water purchased cleaning the environment of double the amount of plastic.

www.petproductnews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Filtered Water#Plastic#Bowled#Bpa#Ocean Water#Recycled Water#Ocean City#Bpa#Waggin Water#Outdoors#Cleaning#Walking#City Streets#Environment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Pets
Related
Home & Gardenarlingtonrealtyinc.com

8507 Water Oak Road

Beautifully well-maintained move-in ready townhome in the friendly Ridgeleigh community. You will feel right at home when you walk through the freshly painted door into a glowing space with plenty of natural light. This home includes two spacious bedrooms, one impeccable bathroom with chic blue tile, a galley kitchen, open dining/living space, and a spacious basement with able storage. Throughout, you+GGll find radiant finished hardwood floors and serene lightly painted walls, making this a tranquil space or a blank palette ready for you to make into your own. The exterior features an expansive green yard perfect for gardening and entertaining and a deck to cool off on from the summer sun. Parking will never be a problem here as you will have your own parking pad and plenty of on-street parking for guests. Just a hop and skip away from shopping, restaurants, parks, and sought-after schools. Don+GGt miss out on this affordable gem!
Animalsnorthernwilds.com

Water Birds by Canoe

The Canadian Shield lakes of the Northern Wilds region are often rich in aquatic species, but seeing terrestrial wildlife, because of the dense forests, is a more difficult matter. But where the two meet—the water/forest edge—visitors can expect to see critters, especially birds that are associated with water. And the...
Great Bend, KSGreat Bend Tribune

Watering houseplants while on vacation

We are approaching the time of year when many people take a vacation. In the rush to get everything done before leaving, don’t forget your houseplants will probably need watering while you are gone. The best alternative is to have someone water them for you. However, if this is not possible, there are alternatives.
GardeningHartsville News Journal

Lawn watering and fertilizing techniques

A lush, green lawn is a sight to behold. Many variables are involved in growing and maintaining grass, and water and fertilizer are among the most important components. Knowing how much water and fertilizer to apply and when to apply it can make a big difference in the appearance and health of a lawn. That’s because a well-fed and watered lawn will develop a better root system, which makes the lawn less vulnerable to stressors like drought, mowing, foot traffic, and heat, according to the Scotts® company. Fertilize There is no magic formula governing when to fertilize a lawn. The type of grass and how well-established a lawn is must be considered. Experts suggest having the soil tested to determine its pH levels and if any nutrients are lacking. A fertilizing schedule can then be developed after testing. Keep in mind that overfeeding a lawn will not make it grow any better and actually can damage the turf. Several small applications of fertilizer during the lawn’s most active growing period may be helpful, advises the home improvement resource Tools Around the House. An annual application (late spring for warm-season grass or fall for cool-season grass) may be all that’s needed. Certain fertilizers need to be applied and watered in. Others may be combined with weed-control products and must be set on top of damp grass. Read packaging to determine the right application. Water The right watering schedule and techniques can help a lawn thrive. Scotts® says adjusting for climate and nature can help grass to grow strongly. A lawn that has a grayish cast or appears dull green is telling an owner that it needs water. Another test is to step on the lawn. If footprints disappear quickly, the grass blades have enough moisture to spring back. Water the lawn in the morning before 10 a.m. when it’s cooler and the winds tend to be calm so that the water can soak in. For those who must water at night, do so in early evening so that the water can dry before nightfall and will not contribute to disease. Scotts® says to water an established lawn until the top six to eight inches of soil is wet. Most lawns need one to 1.5 inches of water per week from rain or a hose to soak the soil that deeply. Newly established lawns may require more water to keep the soil moist but not soggy. Visit a lawn care center for more information on watering the type of lawn for your area or visit www. scotts.com for additional tips. GT214819.
KidsHartford Courant

Water and pool safety for kids

In most parts of the country, it is time to fill up those baby pools, fire up the sprinklers or pack the car for the beach trip. Of course, bathing suits, sunblock and beach towels are essential, but what products are necessary to keep the little ones safe in and around the water this summer?
AgricultureThe Dickinson Press

Watering trees in a dry year

We could use a good rain, to put it mildly. Much of the region is in severe drought. Trees are deeply affected during drought years. Have you ever seen the cut-down stump of a very old tree, and observed the appearance of the annual growth rings? Each ring represents one year of a tree’s growth, and they vary in size.
Beckley, WVAndover Townsman

Boil water notices

L Beckley Water Co. for Stansbury St. and Monroe Ave. in Beckley, due to a broken main line. Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
Environmentbrunswickcountync.gov

Water Conservation

Don’t overwater your yard. One inch of water per week in the summer will keep most grass types healthy. Water occasionally, but deeply, to make every gallon count. Infrequent but regular deep watering will guide roots farther into the soil to seek out moisture. Install rain shut-off devices and adjust...
Cottage Grove, MNhometownsource.com

Keeping our water clean

Usually, I’m an advocate for keeping the water clean. When I was recently asked to help lead a training for city of Cottage Grove, however, I decided to call on my inner bad guy. The topic was “illicit discharge detection and elimination,” a sinister string of words that really just means, “stopping people from polluting the water.”
LifestyleKokomo Perspective

Woods and waters with Joe Martino

Get out the ultralight tackle, small flies, and crickets or bee moth: the bluegills are comin’. A couple of weeks ago, you could scarcely find the start of bluegill bed. Now, the tell-tale honey-combed shaped indentions near the bank reveal the presence of plenty of them scattered along the shorelines of farm ponds, lakes, and reservoirs alike.
FitnessPosted by
Daily Herald

Water, water everywhere -- especially inside you

In his book, "The TB12 Method," quarterback Tom Brady (who in February won his seventh Super Bowl at the ripe old age of 43), advises that to stay in peak physical condition you need to drink water. Lots and lots of water. In Tom's case, that's between 14 and 37...
AgricultureRed and Black

Dunning watering flowers

Kristen Dunning isn't done: UGA grad builds business on principle. Kristen Dunning graduated from UGA last week after three years of self-discovery. Along the way, she started Gently Herbal Skincare, a company founded on her convictions of sustainability and inclusion. With business blossoming and a long road of graduate school ahead, Dunning has just begun her work where agriculture meets social justice.
Industryrealclearscience.com

The Urgent Search for 'Slow Water'

Pre-pandemic, in the austral winter, I drove north out of Lima, up into Peru's highlands to the village of Huamantanga (wa-mon-TONG-a). I was traveling with scientists who were studying local farmers' use of a 1,400-year-old technique to extend water availability into the long dry season.
Brewster, MAcapecod.com

Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Your New Best Friend, TATER! (With Video)

Tater is a seven year old mixed breed with a fabulous personality! Tater is very sweet and likes everyone he meets-both human and canine! Tater loves to go for walks, he enjoys snuggling with his humans, and is never going to say no to a good snack! His foster reported that Tater even liked to sleep in bed with his humans and is house trained. What a good boy! Tater would likely do well in most homes. He can live with children and other dogs. He does need a family who is comfortable working with their veterinarian. Tater has been diagnoses with hypothyroidism at the shelter which will need ongoing medical care.
Sarasota, FLsnntv.com

Protecting boaters and wildlife on the water

SARASOTA- With good weather and a holiday weekend on the way, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission are expecting a busy weekend out on the water. Before you hit the water make sure you have the proper safety equipment. “Make sure that they’ve got life jackets that are the proper...
Lifestylebirminghammommy.com

Summer Water Safety Tips

Drowning is the leading cause of injury-related death in U.S. children ages 1 to 4 years. When your child is ready to swim in a pool, in a lake or at the beach this summer, it’s important to take precautions to keep them safe. “The most important thing to remember...
Politicsgrotonma.gov

Seasonal Water Main Flushing

The Groton Water Department will begin a modified annual Spring flushing Program of the water distribution system on Monday, May 24th thru Wednesday June 2nd, 2021. This year’s flushing program will be limited to the larger water main lines due recent work at the wells that has limited pumping capacity and limited staffing. In the Fall, the full water system will be flushed including all side streets.