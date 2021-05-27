Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Raleigh, NC

Raleigh Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Raleigh News Watch
Raleigh News Watch
 5 days ago

RALEIGH, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rgtIm_0aDERjG200

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 93 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 94 °F, low 69 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 83 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 68 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Raleigh News Watch

Raleigh News Watch

Raleigh, NC
104
Followers
169
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Raleigh News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Raleigh, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Chance Rain Showers#Rain#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Franklin County, NCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Franklin, Nash, Wake by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 17:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-10 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Seek shelter in a nearby building or vehicle. Wind gusts as high as 40 mph are capable of knocking down tree limbs and blowing around light outdoor objects. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Franklin; Nash; Wake A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN NASH...NORTHEASTERN WAKE AND CENTRAL FRANKLIN COUNTIES UNTIL 700 PM EDT At 557 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Wake Forest, or 12 miles southwest of Louisburg, moving east at 25 mph. Pea size hail and wind gusts up to 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Nashville, Louisburg, Wake Forest, Zebulon, Bailey, Bunn, Rolesville, Spring Hope, Youngsville and Middlesex. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for central North Carolina.
Chatham County, NCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Chatham, Harnett, Johnston, Lee, Wake by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 17:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-10 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Seek shelter in a nearby building or vehicle. Wind gusts as high as 40 mph are capable of knocking down tree limbs and blowing around light outdoor objects. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Chatham; Harnett; Johnston; Lee; Wake A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN HARNETT NORTHEASTERN LEE...SOUTHWESTERN WAKE...WEST CENTRAL JOHNSTON AND SOUTHEASTERN CHATHAM COUNTIES UNTIL 715 PM EDT At 635 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles northeast of Sanford, moving southeast at 40 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Lillington, Fuquay-Varina, Angier, Erwin, Coats, Harris Lake Boat Launch, Seminole, Raven Rock State Park, Buies Creek and Shearon Harris Reservoir. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for central North Carolina.
Wake County, NCweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Wake by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 17:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-10 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Wake A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN WAKE COUNTY At 541 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cary, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Raleigh, Cary, Garner, Fuquay-Varina, Apex, Holly Springs, Morrisville, New Hill, Lake Wheeler and Carpenter. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Wake County, NCweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Wake by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 17:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-10 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Wake A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN WAKE COUNTY At 541 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cary, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Raleigh, Cary, Garner, Fuquay-Varina, Apex, Holly Springs, Morrisville, New Hill, Lake Wheeler and Carpenter. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH