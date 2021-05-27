Cancel
Iowa baseball commit Addison Ostrenga will hit B1G football camps in June

By Ryan Burns
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article"I've been hearing a lot in football from Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, Wyoming, NDSU, Central Michigan and South Dakota," 2022 Sun Prairie (Wisc.) tight end and current Iowa Hawkeyes baseball commit Addison Ostrenga said to 247Sports. "I'll be camping with Minnesota on June 2nd, Wisconsin the next week after that and then Iowa the last week of June. I also might camp at Notre Dame as well. I don't have any football offers yet, but I'll be trying to earn some at tight end here soon."

