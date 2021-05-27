Iowa baseball commit Addison Ostrenga will hit B1G football camps in June

Nearly two months after he made the decision to transfer, Jerquavion “Qua” Mahone has found his new home. After spending three seasons in Lexington as a Kentucky Wildcat, Mahone, who plays defensive tackle, will transfer to Temple University where he will have three seasons of eligibility left, it was announced on Friday. He redshirted his freshman season in 2018 and then saw action in nine combined games during the 2019 and 2020 seasons. As a sophomore in 2020, Mahone recorded three tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss. As a redshirt freshman in 2019, he registered two tackles and his lone career sack, which came against the Louisville Cardinals.