Birmingham, AL

Birmingham Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Birmingham Bulletin
Birmingham Bulletin
 5 days ago

BIRMINGHAM, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VQtI0_0aDERZNe00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 87 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Slight chance rain showers then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 87 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 81 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 81 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Birmingham Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

City
Birmingham, ALwbrc.com

First Alert: Extra cloud cover Monday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Monday! We hope you had a wonderful weekend. The weather was picture perfect. If you are a fan of cool mornings and warm afternoons, I have some bad news for you. It looks like we are entering a more summer-like pattern as we finish out the week. Temperatures this morning are comfortable with most of us in the 50s with a few spots in the lower 60s. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry. We are watching cloud cover moving in from the west. We are also watching showers and thunderstorms across Louisiana and Arkansas that are trying to move into western Mississippi this morning. I think we’ll see clouds move in today, but most locations should stay dry. Plan for a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky with high temperatures climbing into the lower 80s. A few spots south of I-20 could see highs near the mid 80s. Winds will continue this afternoon from the southeast at 5-10 mph with gusts near 15 mph. I’ll introduce a 10% chance for a stray shower or storm in our far southwest counties like Greene, Hale, and Sumter. Rest of us will likely remain dry and warm.
Birmingham, ALPosted by
Birmingham Bulletin

Get weather-ready — Birmingham’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Birmingham: Friday, May 14: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 15: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Sunday, May 16: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Monday, May 17: Partly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night;
Blount County, ALweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Blount, Etowah, Jefferson, St. Clair, Walker by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 21:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Blount; Etowah; Jefferson; St. Clair; Walker SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL WALKER...BLOUNT WEST CENTRAL ETOWAH...NORTHEASTERN JEFFERSON AND NORTHWESTERN ST. CLAIR COUNTIES UNTIL 1045 PM CDT At 941 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Good Hope to near Parrish. Movement was east at 45 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Northern Birmingham, Trussville, Gardendale, Irondale, Leeds, Moody, Fultondale, Oneonta, Springville, Odenville, Sumiton, Blountsville, Cleveland, Dallas, Center Point, Clay, Pinson, Tarrant, Adamsville and Margaret.
Birmingham, ALPosted by
Birmingham Bulletin

Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

(BIRMINGHAM, AL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Birmingham. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.