Daily Weather Forecast For Omaha
OMAHA, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 73 °F, low 45 °F
- 10 to 14 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 60 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 67 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 67 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.