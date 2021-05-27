Cancel
Omaha, NE

Daily Weather Forecast For Omaha

Omaha Today
OMAHA, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AiVYo_0aDERYUv00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 73 °F, low 45 °F
    • 10 to 14 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 60 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 67 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 67 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Omaha Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

