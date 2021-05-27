Daily Weather Forecast For Omaha

OMAHA, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 73 °F, low 45 °F 10 to 14 mph wind



Friday, May 28 Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 60 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 67 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Chance Showers And Thunderstorms High 67 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



