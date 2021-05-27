Cancel
Politics

Ohio Town Votes To Make Abortion Punishable With Six Months In Jail And $1,000 Fine

By Hannah Smith
UNILAD
UNILAD
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

An Ohio town has voted to make providing abortion services punishable by six months in jail and a $1,000 fine. The town of Lebanon passed the new local ordinance banning abortion unanimously at a city council meeting on Tuesday, May 25, following four hours of public debate. The town is...

