4-Day Weather Forecast For Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 73 °F, low 46 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 79 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 75 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 70 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.