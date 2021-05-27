Cancel
Colorado Springs, CO

4-Day Weather Forecast For Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs News Watch
 5 days ago

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 73 °F, low 46 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 79 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 75 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 70 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Colorado Springs News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers.

