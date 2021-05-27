4-Day Weather Forecast For Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night High 73 °F, low 46 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 79 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 75 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, May 30 Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 70 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.