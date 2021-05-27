Daily Weather Forecast For Buffalo
BUFFALO, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 64 °F, low 45 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Rain
- High 50 °F, low 44 °F
- 14 to 17 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 57 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 63 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.