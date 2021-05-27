Cancel
Buffalo, NY

Daily Weather Forecast For Buffalo

Buffalo Post
BUFFALO, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FDnwT_0aDERE5d00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 64 °F, low 45 °F
    • 7 to 12 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Rain

    • High 50 °F, low 44 °F
    • 14 to 17 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 57 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 63 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Buffalo, NY
