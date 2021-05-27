Daily Weather Forecast For Buffalo

BUFFALO, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 64 °F, low 45 °F 7 to 12 mph wind



Friday, May 28 Rain High 50 °F, low 44 °F 14 to 17 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night High 57 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 63 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



