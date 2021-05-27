Weather Forecast For Fresno
FRESNO, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 89 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 91 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 91 °F, low 62 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 95 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
