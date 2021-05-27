Cancel
Fresno, CA

Weather Forecast For Fresno

Fresno Bulletin
 5 days ago

FRESNO, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZr4t_0aDERBRS00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 89 °F, low 59 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 91 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 91 °F, low 62 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 95 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

With Fresno Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

