4 of Our Favorite Documentaries from Mountainfilm

Mountainfilm has gained a reputation over 42 years for airing some of the best documentaries about the outdoors, and significantly increasing the number of puffy jackets per square mile in Telluride, Colorado, for a week every May. This time last year, for obvious reasons, there was nary an out-of-town down feather to be found on Telluride’s streets. But 2021 will see a slight return to normal, with a hybrid festival featuring a limited capacity in-person event from May 28 to 31 and a virtual event from May 31 to June 6. The festival is offering all-inclusive passes for the online screeners for $150 to $250 or passes to individual screeners for $15; in-person attendees can purchase $20 tickets for each showing and will also have the option to see speakers like ski mountaineer Hilaree Nelson, filmmaker Renan Ozturk, Arctic explorer Will Steger, and author Justin Farrell. Whichever experience appeals, some of the festival’s biggest draws are exciting new feature-length documentaries. Here are some highlights from the list.