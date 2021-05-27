Cancel
Washington State

4-Day Weather Forecast For Washington

Washington Voice
Washington Voice
 5 days ago

WASHINGTON, DC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hxS96_0aDER5EL00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 85 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 81 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Rain showers in the day; while rain showers likely during night

    • High 60 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 63 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Washington, DC
With Washington Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

Weather
Environment
Washington, DCWUSA

Hottest weather of 2021 arrives this week

WASHINGTON — While the month of May has been relatively comfortable so far, 12 of the first 16 days of the month saw highs below average, some serious heat is on the way for the DMV. The last time that D.C. (National Airport) hit 90-degrees was on September 4, 2020,...
EnvironmentWashington Post

D.C. faces first taste of 90-degree heat with sudden onset of summer pattern

The D.C. area has enjoyed delightful springlike weather for the past one to two weeks, with high temperatures in the 60s and 70s. But, in the middle of this week, we’re set to hit a switch, with temperatures leaping into the 80s. Between Thursday and early next week, daily highs may be close to or even exceed 90 degrees.
Washington StateGovernment Technology

Getting Washington’s New ShakeAlert Earthquake Warning

(TNS) - May 17— Washington residents with a cellphone in their pockets could have a short, but possibly critical warning before they feel the next big earthquake. Earlier this month, Washington joined California and Oregon in using the U.S. Geological Survey's ShakeAlert system for earthquake early warning. The program, which has been in the works since 2006, picks up shaking from sensors built across the state and sends alerts to residents nearby seconds before the ground starts moving. Depending on where they're located in proximity to the epicenter, cellphones will receive a warning seconds or tens of seconds before the ground shakes.