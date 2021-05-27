Weather Forecast For Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 85 °F, low 60 °F
- 7 to 13 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 73 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 74 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 72 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.