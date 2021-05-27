Cancel
Albuquerque, NM

4-Day Weather Forecast For Albuquerque

Albuquerque Digest
Albuquerque Digest
 5 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y6byU_0aDER0oi00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 87 °F, low 60 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 80 °F, low 57 °F
    • 10 to 20 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 83 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 83 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

With Albuquerque Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

