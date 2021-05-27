Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisville, KY

Louisville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Louisville Daily
Louisville Daily
 5 days ago

LOUISVILLE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VTr06_0aDEQucA00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Widespread fog then partly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 88 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 78 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 64 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 73 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Louisville Daily

Louisville Daily

Louisville, KY
147
Followers
173
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

With Louisville Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Louisville, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Nws Data#Ky
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Henry County, KYweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Henry, Jefferson, Oldham, Shelby, Trimble by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 09:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-09 10:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Henry; Jefferson; Oldham; Shelby; Trimble GUSTY WINDS AND HAIL WILL AFFECT HARRISON...JEFFERSON CLARK...FLOYD...SCOTT...WASHINGTON...OLDHAM...NORTHWESTERN SHELBY TRIMBLE...HENRY AND JEFFERSON COUNTIES At 920 AM EDT, radar indicated a line of strong thunderstorms extending from near Brownstown to near Corydon. Movement was east- northeast at 60 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Louisville, Jeffersonville, New Albany, Jeffersontown, St. Matthews, Shively, Madison, Lyndon, La Grange and Middletown. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Bullitt County, KYweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bullitt, Hardin, Jefferson, Larue, Meade, Nelson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-06 13:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-06 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bullitt; Hardin; Jefferson; Larue; Meade; Nelson A LINE OF SHOWERS WILL AFFECT EASTERN HARRISON...SOUTH CENTRAL CLARK...FLOYD...WESTERN NELSON...SOUTHEASTERN MEADE...LARUE...WESTERN JEFFERSON...EASTERN HARDIN AND BULLITT COUNTIES At 630 PM EDT, radar indicated showers were located along a line extending from near Corydon to 9 miles east of Brandenburg to near Elizabethtown. Movement was east at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph are possible with these showers. Locations impacted include Louisville, Elizabethtown, Jeffersonville, New Albany, St. Matthews, Shively, Shepherdsville, Hodgenville, Corydon and Windy Hills. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.