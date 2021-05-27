Louisville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

LOUISVILLE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Widespread fog then partly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night High 88 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Friday, May 28 Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 78 °F, low 52 °F Windy: 22 mph



Saturday, May 29 Mostly Cloudy High 64 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 73 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.