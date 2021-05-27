Louisville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
LOUISVILLE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Widespread fog then partly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 88 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Friday, May 28
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 78 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly Cloudy
- High 64 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 73 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
