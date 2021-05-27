Cancel
Memphis, TN

4-Day Weather Forecast For Memphis

Memphis Bulletin
 5 days ago

MEMPHIS, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DxpGK_0aDEQsqi00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 91 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 82 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 72 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 76 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

