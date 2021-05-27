4-Day Weather Forecast For Memphis
MEMPHIS, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 91 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, May 28
Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 82 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 72 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 76 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
