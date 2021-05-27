Cancel
El Paso, TX

El Paso Daily Weather Forecast

El Paso Dispatch
El Paso Dispatch
 5 days ago

EL PASO, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y6byU_0aDEQrxz00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 93 °F, low 67 °F
    • 6 to 13 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 97 °F, low 67 °F
    • 8 to 12 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 96 °F, low 72 °F
    • 9 to 13 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 96 °F, low 69 °F
    • 8 to 12 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

El Paso County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Hudspeth Highlands, Hueco Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-13 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Northern Hudspeth Highlands, Hueco Mountains; Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso, Western Hudspeth Counties; Salt Basin; Southern Hudspeth Highlands SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL HUDSPETH AND SOUTHEASTERN EL PASO COUNTIES UNTIL 645 PM MDT At 606 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 11 miles east of Indian Cliffs Ranch to 17 miles northeast of Fort Hancock to 8 miles east of Finlay. Movement was east at 25 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 45 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Sunset Ranches and Round Top Mountain. This includes Interstate 10 in Texas near mile marker 94, and between mile markers 96 and 100.
El Paso County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern, Central El Paso County, Western El Paso County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 00:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-14 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern, Central El Paso County; Western El Paso County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN DONA ANA AND NORTHWESTERN EL PASO COUNTIES UNTIL 730 PM MDT At 702 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near West El Paso, moving northeast at 10 mph. Heavy rainfall will focus on west El Paso and the southern Franklin Mountains. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 45 mph with blowing dust will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include West El Paso, Central El Paso, Northeast El Paso, Santa Teresa, Sunland Park, Canutillo, Fort Bliss, La Union, Vinton, Biggs Field and Franklin Mountains State Park. This includes Interstate 10 in Texas between mile markers 4 and 24.
El Paso County, TXweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for El Paso, Hudspeth by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: El Paso; Hudspeth Critical Fire Weather Conditions Expected on Saturday .An upper level trough will move through on Saturday bringing very dry weather and gusty southwesterly winds across southern New Mexico and West Texas. Minimum relative humidity will drop into the single digits, while winds will be above 15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND VERY LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 055 AND 056 The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon today to 8 PM MDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 110, 111, 112 and 113 in southwestern and south-central New Mexico. * WIND...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * HUMIDITY...5 to 12 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
El Paso County, TXweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northern Hudspeth Highlands, Hueco Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northern Hudspeth Highlands, Hueco Mountains; Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso, Western Hudspeth Counties; Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County; Salt Basin; Southern Hudspeth Highlands WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Southeastern Otero County and Hudspeth County. * WHEN...From noon today to 7 PM MDT this evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust is likely and could result in visibilities being reduced below 5 miles.