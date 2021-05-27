Weather Forecast For Tampa

TAMPA, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 92 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 3 to 10 mph



Friday, May 28 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 90 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 0 to 9 mph



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 88 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 1 to 9 mph



Sunday, May 30 Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night High 89 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.