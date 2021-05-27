Back to Stress Of Working at the Office

Choose the health content that’s right for you, and get it delivered right in your inbox. Stress can cause severe side effects like tense muscles, headaches and a loss of sleep and that's only naming a few! These side effects will do a number on your spine and can result in pain, inflammation and stiffness. If this sounds like something you deal with on a daily basis, take a moment to stop, breathe and regroup. Try going for a walk or stretching for a few minutes at your desk; or if you're up to it, you can step away from your desk and try a few easy yoga poses. Yoga may seem intimidating for some, but there are many wonderful poses that can help you work your back muscles and focus on your breathing.