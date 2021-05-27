Cancel
Celebrities

School Of Rock Stars Pay Tribute To Actor Kevin Clark

By Niamh Shackleton
UNILAD
UNILAD
 5 days ago

School of Rock actors have paid tribute to Kevin Clark in the wake of his death. News broke yesterday, May 26, that Clark had tragically died after being hit by a car while on his bike. According to reports, the 32-year-old was cycling in Avondale, Chicago, in the early hours...

